AIRLINK 184.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
BOP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FCCL 41.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
FLYNG 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
HUBC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
MLCF 51.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
OGDC 209.80 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.44%)
PACE 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
PIBTL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
POWER 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.66%)
PRL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.66%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
SEARL 95.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.65%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
SYM 17.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 60.73 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
BR100 11,948 Increased By 22.7 (0.19%)
BR30 35,815 Increased By 78.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 114,279 Increased By 416.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 35,506 Increased By 104.9 (0.3%)
Feb 27, 2025
Markets

Malaysian palm oil futures range-bound

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 06:44am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Wednesday as market participants awaited more cues from an industry conference, with a weaker ringgit and anticipation of low stockpiles in February-end lending some support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.24% at 4,576 ringgit ($1,034.83) a metric ton by the midday break. The contract traded between 4,546-4,588 ringgit a ton, compared to its previous close of 4,565 ringgit. “Market currently rangebound while waiting for more cues from Palm and Lauric Oils Conference,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that weak ringgit and market anticipating February palm inventory remain low provide some support.

The ringgit, the contract’s currency of trade, weakened 0.05% against the US dollar, making the contract more attractive to foreign currency holders.

Palm oil’s price premium over soyoil is expected to decrease within the next one to three months, as higher prices have been moderating demand in key consuming markets such as India, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 1.06%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.33%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.3%. Malaysia’s palm oil stocks are set to drop to lowest in nearly two years by the end of February, as floods hit production and the Ramadan festival boosted demand, a senior regulatory official said. Palm oil supplies will likely remain tight for the next two to three months as floods have affected production in the world’s top two producers, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Palm oil may retest the resistance zone of 4,608-4,625 ringgit per metric ton, as the bounce triggered by support at 4,542 ringgit looks incomplete.

