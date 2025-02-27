Department of Environment & Climate Change

With a budget of 1,000 million rupees, aims to establish a framework for environmental improvement through market-based mechanisms. Its key objectives include registering government projects under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, designing an emissions trading system for Punjab, transforming the voluntary green credit mechanism into a tradable system, enhancing environmental governance, promoting green investments, raising environmental awareness, reviewing environmental standards, building the capacity of provincial departments, and facilitating environmental research and development, pollution prevention, and technology transfer.

In this regard, the Project Management Unit (PMU) has been appointed to address the issues, IT equipment procurement has been completed, and the PMU is fully operational. Similarly, the website www.greencredit. punjab.gov.pk is active, and a fully functional dashboard for user registration and program monitoring is also in place.

EPA: Upgradation, Restructuring, Re-vamping and Automation (Formerly Smog-free Punjab)

With a budget of 397 million rupees, the EPA’s Upgradation, Restructuring, Revamping, and Automation Project aims to strengthen the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to implement smog prevention and control regulations. Focusing on Lahore and surrounding areas, this project will reduce smog and its incidence through effective monitoring of air pollution hot spots and proactive measures against polluters. Key actions include the establishment of eight anti-smog patrolling squads, the renewal of the smog cell, the deployment of 11 vehicles, the purchase of drones, the recruitment of GIS experts, and the hiring of security guards.

Climate Leadership Development Internship Program

The 175 million rupees program provides paid internships to 2,000 new graduates while offering practical experience in environmental awareness and reporting. Interns receive monthly stipends of 60,000 rupees for three months, and digital applications are used for monitoring. The first batch has been completed, and 370 interns have been deployed to district offices. For the third batch, 23,000 applications have been received, out of which 1,300 candidates have been shortlisted.

Environmental Protection Force

The Department of Environmental Protection is establishing an Environmental Protection Force, which includes the recruitment of 55 inspectors and 208 field assistants. To facilitate their work, 250 EPA-branded, low-speed electric bikes have been purchased. These squads will be deployed throughout the province, and their uniforms have been approved.

Punjab Smog Mitigation and Response Initiative

With a budget of 5.3 million rupees, the Punjab Smog Mitigation and Response Initiative is prepared to purchase essential equipment to combat air pollution. This includes 30 air quality monitoring stations for real-time data collection, tools for checking fuel quality, smoke measurement devices for vehicle emissions, and automotive emissions analyzers. Fog-making machines will also be acquired to reduce smog and dust. Additionally, analyzers for monitoring industrial emissions will be purchased. A centralized data acquisition and dissemination system will be established to manage and share the collected data effectively. A green building for the EPA, EPD, and laboratory will be constructed at a cost of three billionrupees, with the project expected to be inaugurated next month in March.

Construction of Environmental Complexes

The construction of Environmental Complexes in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sahiwal, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Work Today for a Greener Tomorrow

