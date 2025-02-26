AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.85%)
FCCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.46%)
HUBC 131.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
MLCF 51.71 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.09%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.42%)
PAEL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.73%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PPL 172.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.65%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,925 Decreased By -60 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,736 Decreased By -186.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
Markets

TSX rises as tech shares advance ahead of Nvidia results

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 09:01pm

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, lifted by information technology stocks ahead of U.S. chip giant Nvidia’s results.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.8% at 25,409.45, on pace to claw back some of its recent declines.

Information technology shares led the gains, up 1.9%, as markets awaited quarterly results after hours from AI bellwether Nvidia. Investors are scrutinizing AI spending, particularly after January’s market jitters triggered by China’s DeepSeek announcing low-cost competition.

Meanwhile, National Bank of Canada on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit helped by robust performance in its wealth management unit. The lender’s shares, however, dipped 3.4%.

Bigger peers Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia beat profit estimates on Tuesday, also helped by strong income in their wealth management businesses.

TSX falls as tech, healthcare shares weigh, US tariffs loom

“The bank earnings so far have been solid and that’s certainly lent a pretty big hand to the Canadian market,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Heavily-weighted financials added 0.41% to the benchmark index.

Materials climbed 0.8% as shares of copper miners in North America rose after U.S. President Donald Trump moved closer to imposing tariffs on imports of the red metal.

Canadian miners Hudbay Minerals rose 4.2%, Teck Resources rose 1.3% and First Quantum rose 2.2%.

Limiting overall gains, communication shares fell 0.6% after BCE fell over 1%.

Energy lost 0.24% as oil prices stayed at two-month lows after a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine continued to weigh on prices.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s

