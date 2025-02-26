AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.85%)
FCCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.46%)
HUBC 131.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
MLCF 51.71 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.09%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.42%)
PAEL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.73%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PPL 172.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.65%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,925 Decreased By -60 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,736 Decreased By -186.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
US stocks open higher as GM gains on share repurchase plan

AFP Published 26 Feb, 2025 08:22pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks rose early Wednesday ahead of closely-watched earnings from artificial intelligence player Nvidia as General Motors surged after announcing a new stock repurchase plan.

Nvidia, whose valuation has rocketed above $3 trillion, reports results after Wednesday’s session. Shares were up 2.7 percent in the early going.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 43,642.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.4 percent to 5,979.59l while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 19,157.38.

Nasdaq touches over one-month low after weak consumer sentiment data

Stocks have been under pressure in recent days following disappointing economic data and surveys on consumer confidence that have underscored worries about President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

But analysts said the House of Representatives’ narrow approval of a budget blueprint supporting Trump’s agenda was positive for stocks because of the prospects for tax cuts.

GM jumped 6.7 percent after announcing a new $6 billion share repurchase authorization and lifting its quarterly divided by three cents a share.

“We feel confident in our business plan, our balance sheet remains strong, and we will be agile if we need to respond to changes in public policy,” GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson.

“The repurchase authorization our board approved continues a commitment to our capital allocation policy.”

Among companies reporting results, Lowe’s was down 0.1 percent while Workday surged 7.9 percent.

