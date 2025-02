MOSCOW: Resettling the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip to other regions would be a time bomb for the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday in Qatar.

US President Donald Trump has announced a plan to permanently resettle the population of more than 2 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and to turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” under US control.