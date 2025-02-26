AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.85%)
FCCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.46%)
HUBC 131.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
MLCF 51.71 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.09%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.42%)
PAEL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.73%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PPL 172.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.65%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,925 Decreased By -60 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,736 Decreased By -186.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Arabica coffee hits three-week low, cocoa edges up

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 05:33pm

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures fell to a three-week low on Wednesday, extending their decline from a record peak set this month, while cocoa prices edged higher.

Coffee

Arabica coffee was down 0.3% at $3.7470 per lb by 1128 GMT after touching a three-week low of $3.6630.

Dealers said a setback in prices was to be expected given the extent of the run-up during the first few weeks of 2025, with the market setting a record high of $4.2995 this month.

“The (technical) indicators are pointing to a further decline in prices in the near term,” broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

Robusta coffee was down 1% at $5,354 a metric ton.

Coffee and tea company JDE Peet’s on Wednesday beat market expectations for 2024 operating profit and forecast a small decline in 2025, driven by soaring coffee bean prices.

Arabica coffee prices extend fall; cocoa edges up

Cocoa

New York cocoa rose 0.2% to $8,820 a ton as the market edged away from Monday’s three-month low of $8,308.

Dealers said funds were scaling back a net long position, with the market showing signs of weakness this year after rising sharply in 2023 and 2024.

Prices are down 20% so far this year.

Recent rains have improved the outlook for Ivory Coast’s April to September mid-crop, but overall production in the world’s top grower is expected to be around the same level as the previous season and sharply below 2022/23, dealers said.

London cocoa gained 0.4% to 7,130 pounds a ton.

Sugar

Raw sugar futures lost 0.6% to 21.34 cents per lb, slipping from the previous session’s two-month high of 21.57 cents.

Dealers said recent strength had been driven partly by dry weather in top producer Brazil and lower than expected output in India, the world’s second-biggest grower.

White sugar was down a marginal 0.04% at $563.60 a ton.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar Arabica coffee Cocoa prices coffee crop Sugar prices

Comments

200 characters

Arabica coffee hits three-week low, cocoa edges up

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost bilateral trade to $2bn

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Will 18% GST on net metering slow down Pakistan’s solar boom?

Trump floats $5 million ‘gold card’ as a route to US citizenship

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return

PAA inks $15mn deal to strengthen Pakistan’s airport security

Hamas says next swap deal with Israel will use ‘new mechanism’

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,400 in Pakistan

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Read more stories