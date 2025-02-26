AIRLINK 184.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.6%)
BOP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (10.38%)
FCCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
FFL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.5%)
FLYNG 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.89%)
HUBC 131.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
HUMNL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.95%)
KOSM 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.42%)
MLCF 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.11%)
OGDC 208.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.24%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.72%)
PAEL 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.88%)
POWER 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
PPL 173.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.04%)
PRL 35.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
PTC 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.77%)
SEARL 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.39%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 61.02 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.6%)
WAVESAPP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.81%)
BR100 11,926 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,765 Decreased By -158.2 (-0.44%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
European shares near record peak as US-Ukraine deal, AB InBev boost sentiment

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 02:31pm

European shares rose to trade near a record high on Wednesday, as the US and Ukraine agreeing to terms of a critical minerals deal lifted market sentiment, while strong earnings from beer giant AB InBev also extended support.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5%, as of 0815 GMT.

Germany’s blue-chip index jumped 0.8%, outperforming its peers.

The draft minerals deal, central to Kyiv’s push to win Washington’s support to rapidly end the war with Russia, says that the United States wants Ukraine to be “free, sovereign and secure.”

A majority of sub-indexes on STOXX 600 logged gains, led by basic resources that jumped 1.5%. Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) jumped 7.4% after it reported fourth-quarter operating profit that was well ahead of analyst forecasts.

The stock lifted the food and beverages index by 1%. Stellantis fell 4% after the company reported a 70% drop in full-year net profit.

European shares flat as defence gains combat tech losses

The automaker said it would return to revenue growth and positive cash generation in 2025.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom fell 3.6% after its full-year results and 2025 outlook slightly missed analysts’ estimate.

All eyes are on US chipmaker giant Nvidia’s quarterly earnings after the bell, with expectations of outstanding results which could placate investors who continue to doubt hefty investment into artificial intelligence.

European shares

