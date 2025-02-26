AIRLINK 183.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.03%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.03%)
FCCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
FFL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.5%)
FLYNG 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.96%)
HUBC 132.09 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.38%)
KOSM 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.06%)
MLCF 51.85 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.41%)
OGDC 208.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-2.12%)
PACE 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5.37%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.64%)
PIAHCLA 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
POWER 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.04%)
PPL 172.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
PTC 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
SEARL 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.18%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.25 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (8.87%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 60.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.53%)
BR100 11,920 Decreased By -65.1 (-0.54%)
BR30 35,665 Decreased By -258.4 (-0.72%)
KSE100 113,955 Decreased By -573.4 (-0.5%)
KSE30 35,422 Decreased By -276.8 (-0.78%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

PM Shehbaz receives guard of honour at the Tashkent Congress Centre

Published 26 Feb, 2025 01:45pm
PM Shehbaz receives guard of honour at the Tashkent Congress Centre

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz receives guard of honour at the Tashkent Congress Centre

First review of $7bn EFF programme: Protracted IMF-govt talks likely

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Afghanistan bat first against England in must-win Champions Trophy match

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Aqib Javed defends team selection after Champions Trophy debacle

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Read more stories