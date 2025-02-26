PM Shehbaz receives guard of honour at the Tashkent Congress Centre

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 26
|
279.68
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 26
|
279.48
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 26
|
149.38
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 26
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 26
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Feb 26
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 25
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 25
|
5,955.25
|
India Sensex / Feb 25
|
74,602.12
|
Nasdaq / Feb 25
|
19,026.39
|
Dow Jones / Feb 25
|
43,621.16
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 26
|
38,142.37
|
Hang Seng / Feb 26
|
23,865.95
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 26
|
8,736.31
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 26
|
22,629.45
|
France CAC40 / Feb 26
|
8,119.75
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 25
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 25
|
264,660
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 26
|
256.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 26
|
69.09
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 26
|
2,911.79
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 26
|
263.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 26
|
67.30
|Stock
|Price
|
B. F. Mod. / Feb 26
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
7.23
▲ 1 (16.05%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Feb 26
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
7.36
▲ 0.99 (15.54%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Feb 26
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
8.50
▲ 1 (13.33%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Feb 26
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
9.23
▲ 1 (12.15%)
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Feb 26
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
7
▲ 0.66 (10.41%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Feb 26
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
10.91
▲ 1 (10.09%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Feb 26
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
12.49
▲ 1.14 (10.04%)
|
IGI Life Ins / Feb 26
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
|
14.91
▲ 1.36 (10.04%)
|
Sanghar Sugar / Feb 26
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
40.99
▲ 3.73 (10.01%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 26
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
31.99
▲ 2.91 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Punjab Mod / Feb 26
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
3.71
▼ -0.73 (-16.44%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Feb 26
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
17.88
▼ -1.99 (-10.02%)
|
Adamjee Life Assur. / Feb 26
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited(ALIFE)
|
26.10
▼ -2.9 (-10%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Feb 26
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
11.57
▼ -1.28 (-9.96%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Feb 26
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
11.06
▼ -1.21 (-9.86%)
|
Universal Ins. / Feb 26
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
11.56
▼ -1.25 (-9.76%)
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Feb 26
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
48.05
▼ -5.08 (-9.56%)
|
HI-Tech Lub. / Feb 26
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited(HTL)
|
42.51
▼ -4.27 (-9.13%)
|
First Tri-Star Mod. / Feb 26
First Tri-Star Modaraba(FTSM)
|
12.76
▼ -1.2 (-8.6%)
|
Saif Textile / Feb 26
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
12.20
▼ -1.1 (-8.27%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 26
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
61,091,991
▼ -0.29
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 26
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
45,827,797
▲ 0.48
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 26
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
37,030,422
▲ 2.84
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 26
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
33,825,226
▲ 0.77
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Feb 26
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
32,150,349
▼ -0.36
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 26
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
25,220,550
▲ 2.91
|
Power Cement / Feb 26
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
22,163,544
▲ 0.41
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Feb 26
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
18,826,204
▲ 0.66
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 26
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
17,732,837
▲ 0.78
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 26
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
17,216,349
▼ -0.11
Comments