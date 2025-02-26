AIRLINK 184.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.59%)
BOP 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
MLCF 51.83 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.37%)
OGDC 210.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.49%)
PACE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.37%)
PAEL 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.19%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.76%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.96%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.38%)
SYM 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.95%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.84%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,319 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.18%)
KSE30 35,578 Decreased By -120.9 (-0.34%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan Post planning $4 billion sale of shares in Japan Post Bank, sources say

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 12:50pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan Post Holdings is planning to sell shares in Japan Post Bank which could total some 600 billion yen ($4.02 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said, in the latest loosening of ties between the businesses.

The postal giant, whose shareholders include the Japanese government, plans to reduce its stake below 50%, said the two sources and a third person familiar with the plan.

That would give Japan Post Bank more freedom to do business as restrictions intended to protect private companies would be relaxed.

The sale comes as corporate governance reforms are accelerating in Japan with “parent-child” listings, where a company controls a listed subsidiary, being scrutinised and companies under pressure to increase free-float share ratios.

The sale could be decided as soon as this week, the sources said.

Japan Post Bank is also planning to launch a share buyback, two of the sources said.

The sources declined to be named as the information is not public.

Shares in Japan Post Bank fell 4% following the Reuters report.

Japan Post and Japan Post Bank said they are considering various options from a capital policy perspective, but no decisions have been made.

Japan Post, Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance listed in 2015 in what was Japan’s largest privatisation in about three decades.

Nikkei closes at 3-month low as tech shares drag

Japan Post cut its exposure to Japan Post Bank in 2023 and currently owns 61.5%.

The postal giant has already reduced its shareholding in Japan Post Insurance to 49.8%.

Japan Post Bank’s net profit for the nine months to December climbed 17% to 308 billion yen as rising interest rates boosted profits.

Japan Post Insurance Japan Post Holdings Japan Post Bank

Comments

200 characters

Japan Post planning $4 billion sale of shares in Japan Post Bank, sources say

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories