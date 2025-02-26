AIRLINK 184.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-0.96%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FCCL 41.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.93%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.16%)
KOSM 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.51%)
MLCF 51.84 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.39%)
OGDC 210.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.47%)
PACE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.67%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.96%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
PPL 175.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.85%)
PRL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.95%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.87%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.29 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.64%)
SYM 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 59.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,318 Decreased By -209.6 (-0.18%)
KSE30 35,581 Decreased By -117.9 (-0.33%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan eases slightly despite tight liquidity; trade risks linger

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 12:30pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, as signs of tight liquidity conditions partially offset investor concerns over escalations in global trade tensions.

Cash conditions in onshore money markets remained on the tight side as month-end demand started to kick in, traders said, with the central bank draining money through open market operations on most days in February.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has drained nearly 1.2 trillion yuan ($165.42 billion) on a net basis through reverse repos so far this month, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

“The central bank’s reluctance to inject more liquidity through open market operations post-LNY (Lunar New Year) and pausing of purchasing short-tenor bonds are noteworthy,” Barclays analysts said in a note this week.

Yuan slips on renewed investor worries about Sino-US trade relations

“It signaled discomfort about the rapid fall in interest rates last December and a more urgent need to stem yuan weakness given the wide US-China rate differentials.”

As of 0256 GMT, the onshore yuan was 0.08% lower at 7.2585 per dollar, and its offshore counterpart traded at 7.2587.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate , around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1732 per dollar, and 794 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.2526.

The central bank has set its official guidance on the firmer side of market projections since mid-November, which analysts and traders see as a sign of unease over the yuan’s decline.

Currency traders said threats of worsening global trade relations continued to weigh on market sentiment after US President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on copper imports to the United States.

Trade tensions were among the biggest drags on the yuan during Trump’s first term, when a series of tit-for-tat US-China tariff announcements drove the Chinese currency down more than 12% against the dollar between March 2018 and May 2020.

In global markets, the dollar sagged near an 11-week low against its major peers, under pressure from sliding short-term Treasury yields after a run of weak economic data.

Yuan People’s Bank of China

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan eases slightly despite tight liquidity; trade risks linger

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories