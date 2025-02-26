London copper gains on weak dollar after fresh Trump tariff threat

NEW DELHI: London copper prices climbed on Wednesday, tracking a weak dollar after US President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on copper imports, aimed at boosting US production of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.8% to $9,472 a metric ton as of 0355 GMT.

The US dollar sagged near an 11-week low against its major peers on the day.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced commodities cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Trump, looking to thwart what his advisers see as a move by China to dominate the global copper market, signed an order at the White House directing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to start a national security probe under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

The same law was used by Trump in his first term to impose 25% global tariffs on steel and aluminium.

“Market is a bit distorted because of news flow and not reacting to fundamentals,” said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist at ANZ.

Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,641.5, LME zinc added 0.3% at $2,819, nickel climbed 0.2% to $15,370, lead gained 0.8% to $2,008, while tin fell 0.2% to $32,700.

SHFE aluminium was up 0.3% to 20,605 yuan ($2,839.09) a ton, SHFE copper eased 0.3% to 76,880 yuan, zinc slid 0.6% to 23,550 yuan, nickel dipped 0.5% to 124,160 yuan, lead gained 0.03% to 17,135 yuan and tin eased 0.5% to 262,060 yuan.