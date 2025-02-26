China, HK stocks jump as tech rally resumes on renewed AI push

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Wednesday, as the tech rally resumed on the country’s renewed AI push and financials jumped after analysts flagged banks’ reduced credit risk cycles.
-
The Hang Seng Tech Index snapped a two-day decline to soar 3.7% to hit a fresh three-year high. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 2.54% to 23,619.24.
-
Leading the gains, Alibaba rallied 4.8%, recouping the losses from Tuesday, after announcing plans to make AI model for video and image generation publicly available.
-
This followed a similar action from startup DeepSeek, which is now rushing to release next-generation R2 model, Reuters reported.
-
“China’s tech re-rating narrative is still there on the back of AI optimism and the momentum should have a bit more room to go following a consolidation,” said Kenny Ng, strategist at Everbright Securities International in Hong Kong.
-
On the mainland markets, the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.5% to 3,362.63 points at the midday break and the blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.13%.
-
The financial sub-index climbed 0.39% to lead gains onshore, after Morgan Stanley raised price targets for key Chinese banks.
-
The major credit risk cycles have bottomed, including property, industrial and local government financing vehicle, which should reduce long-term risk concerns, analysts at Morgan Stanley said.
-
A more balanced and sustainable growth model should support China banks re-rating, they added.
-
Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index firmed 0.79%, while Japan’s Nikkei index eased 0.97%.
Comments