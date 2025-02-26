AIRLINK 184.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.82%)
BOP 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.95%)
KOSM 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.51%)
MLCF 51.85 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.41%)
OGDC 210.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.47%)
PACE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.67%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
PPL 175.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.86%)
PRL 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.51%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,319 Decreased By -209 (-0.18%)
KSE30 35,580 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.33%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mining stocks drag Australian shares; focus on corporate earnings, inflation data

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 11:11am

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by mining stocks as iron ore prices softened, while corporate earnings reports and the country’s January inflation data stayed in focus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 8,226.7, as of 0043 GMT.

The benchmark fell 0.7% on Tuesday.

Data showed earlier in the day that annual growth in Australian consumer prices held steady in January, as a rise in electricity costs was offset by a slowdown in the important housing sector, an outcome that should reassure policymakers that inflation is heading in the right direction.

Mining stocks fell 1.3% in their third straight session of losses, as Chinese iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.5%.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group fell 0.8%, while Fortescue and Rio Tinto dropped 4.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Gold stocks declined 1.6%, as underlying bullion prices hit a one-week low.

Consumer staples retreated 0.7%, with the country’s top supermarket chain Woolworths Group falling 1.5% after reporting lower-than-expected half-year underlying profit.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks gained 0.9%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.23% to $69.09 per barrel.

Among individual stocks, Kelsian Group dropped more than 18% after the tourism operator posted lower first-half profit.

It was the worst performer on the benchmark.

Australian shares post worst week in 2-1/2 years

SiteMinder dropped nearly 10% after the hotel commerce platform reported weaker-than-expected results.

Meanwhile, engineering firm Worley and auto parts firm Bapcor jumped 9.7% and 16%, respectively, after reporting upbeat earnings.

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37%, the S&P 500 lost 0.47% and Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.97%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% to 12,432.79.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Mining stocks drag Australian shares; focus on corporate earnings, inflation data

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories