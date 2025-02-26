Mining stocks drag Australian shares; focus on corporate earnings, inflation data

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by mining stocks as iron ore prices softened, while corporate earnings reports and the country’s January inflation data stayed in focus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% to 8,226.7, as of 0043 GMT.

The benchmark fell 0.7% on Tuesday.

Data showed earlier in the day that annual growth in Australian consumer prices held steady in January, as a rise in electricity costs was offset by a slowdown in the important housing sector, an outcome that should reassure policymakers that inflation is heading in the right direction.

Mining stocks fell 1.3% in their third straight session of losses, as Chinese iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.5%.

Sector heavyweights BHP Group fell 0.8%, while Fortescue and Rio Tinto dropped 4.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Gold stocks declined 1.6%, as underlying bullion prices hit a one-week low.

Consumer staples retreated 0.7%, with the country’s top supermarket chain Woolworths Group falling 1.5% after reporting lower-than-expected half-year underlying profit.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks gained 0.9%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.23% to $69.09 per barrel.

Among individual stocks, Kelsian Group dropped more than 18% after the tourism operator posted lower first-half profit.

It was the worst performer on the benchmark.

Australian shares post worst week in 2-1/2 years

SiteMinder dropped nearly 10% after the hotel commerce platform reported weaker-than-expected results.

Meanwhile, engineering firm Worley and auto parts firm Bapcor jumped 9.7% and 16%, respectively, after reporting upbeat earnings.

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37%, the S&P 500 lost 0.47% and Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.97%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1% to 12,432.79.