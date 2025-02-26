AIRLINK 184.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.82%)
BOP 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.95%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
MLCF 51.80 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.31%)
OGDC 210.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.48%)
PACE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.67%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
PPL 175.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.94%)
PRL 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.92%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.45%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,285 Decreased By -243.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 35,565 Decreased By -134.2 (-0.38%)
Palm oil rangebound as traders seek more cues

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 11:09am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures traded in a tight range on Wednesday as market participants awaited more cues from an industry conference, with a weaker ringgit and anticipation of low stockpiles in February-end lending some support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.24% at 4,576 ringgit ($1,034.83) a metric ton by the midday break.

The contract traded between 4,546-4,588 ringgit a ton, compared to its previous close of 4,565 ringgit.

“Market currently rangebound while waiting for more cues from Palm and Lauric Oils Conference,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that weak ringgit and market anticipating February palm inventory remain low provide some support.

The ringgit, the contract’s currency of trade, weakened 0.05% against the US dollar, making the contract more attractive to foreign currency holders.

Palm oil’s price premium over soyoil is expected to decrease within the next one to three months, as higher prices have been moderating demand in key consuming markets such as India, leading industry analyst Thomas Mielke said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 1.06%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.33%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.3%.

Palm oil supplies to remain tight for next 2-3 months

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks are set to drop to lowest in nearly two years by the end of February, as floods hit production and the Ramadan festival boosted demand, a senior regulatory official said.

Palm oil supplies will likely remain tight for the next two to three months as floods have affected production in the world’s top two producers, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Palm oil may retest the resistance zone of 4,608-4,625 ringgit per metric ton, as the bounce triggered by support at 4,542 ringgit looks incomplete.

