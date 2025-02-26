AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-26

China, HK shares slide

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2025 06:30am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks stumbled on Tuesday, with a sell-off in tech heavyweights and escalating geopolitical risks pulling down the markets.

The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.6% in volatile trade after sliding as much as 4.3% in opening hours, with Alibaba slipping 3.8% and Baidu dropping 3.9%.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 1.3% to pull back further from a three-year high. The onshore blue-chip CSI 300 Index declined 1.1%, and the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.8%.

News that the Trump administration plans to tighten semiconductor curbs on China dampened sentiment, exacerbating geopolitical concerns following the “America First Investment Policy” which aims to step up restrictions on China.

The decline in Asia trading also follows the overnight drop in US-listed Chinese stocks on Monday.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index tumbled 5.2% in its worst single-day decline since October as profit-taking pressures ratcheted up. “The market has been so obsessed with China’s AI story like they’ve forgotten about Trump, but he’s always a wild card,” said Qi Wang, chief investment officer at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong.

The recent moves remind the market that Trump risk is still very real, he added. “The rally has overshot; the market has run ahead of itself.” The retreat this week marks a consolidation for China tech stocks’ best winning streak since 2020, as strong earnings and optimism about artificial intelligence triggered a re-rating for the sector.

Hedge funds’ willingness to boost bets on Asian stocks last week rose to its highest on record since 2016, according to Goldman Sachs, with China and Hong Kong attracting nearly half of Asia’s inflows. The conviction is still low over concerns about China’s policy consistency and geopolitical tensions, according to Bank of America.

China stocks Hang Seng Index China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK shares slide

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Smuggled Indian-origin medicines worth Rs10.3bn seized

Read more stories