Markets Print 2025-02-26

LME copper edges down

Reuters Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:19am

LONDON: Copper prices edged down in London on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump reiterated his import tariff plans for Canada and Mexico while the market also focused on a near-term supply contract swinging to a premium against the benchmark.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $9,469 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. When asked on Monday whether Canada and Mexico had done enough to avoid the punishing 25% US duties flagged by Trump previously, he said that tariffs were “on time and on schedule”.

Trump did not specifically mention the previous March 4 deadline and later referred to his desire for “reciprocal” tariffs to match duty rates and offset trade barriers of all countries.

The LME copper contract, up 5% so far this month, has been supported by a volatile premium on US Comex copper futures, which reached a record high above $1,000 a ton over the LME contract in mid-February. The premium was at $630 a ton on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the spread between the LME cash contract and the three-month contract was last at a premium of $3 a ton, compared with a $40 discount on Friday. On February 14, the premium spiked to $13.40 after short-covering. The spread tightened as copper stocks available to the market in the LME system fell to 170,975 tons, their lowest since July, from 258,425 tons on February 19 owing to cancellations.

“Whilst there are some articles around Chinese smelters laying the groundwork for exports and deliveries into LME warehouses in the here and now, LME metal is being cancelled with much speculation that this is material which is going to be shipped to New York and against the big CME premiums that have occurred on the back of tariff fears,” said Alastair Munro, senior base metals strategist at broker Marex.

“We saw on that Feb-March squeeze how the trades were caught short in the front and since then the market remains very nervous,” Munro said. “It certainly looks like the copper term structure has seen a structural shift, whether artificial or real demand-led.”

LME aluminium shed 0.5% to $2,642 a ton in official activity, zinc dropped 1.1% to $2,818, lead eased by 0.3% to $1,982.5, tin was down 0.4% at $33,100 and nickel lost 0.8% to $15,325.

