KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.880 billion and the number of lots traded was 39,702.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 23.672 billion, followed byCOTS (PKR 7.338 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.019 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.226 billion), Silver (PKR 1.872 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 999.017 million),Crude Oil (PKR 771.259 million), DJ (PKR 622.544 million), SP 500 (PKR 598.314million),Copper (PKR 425.929million),Palladium (PKR 241.939 million), Japan Equity (PKR 64.117 million), Brent (PKR 16.903 million) and Aluminum (PKR 10.320 million), In Agricultural commodities, 10 lots amounting to PKR25.230 million were traded.

