AIRLINK 185.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.17%)
BOP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.34%)
FFL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
FLYNG 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.79%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.62%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 52.09 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.88%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-0.86%)
PACE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.78%)
PAEL 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.86%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.92%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 174.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-1.11%)
PRL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.67%)
PTC 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
SEARL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.84%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,961 Decreased By -25 (-0.21%)
BR30 35,788 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 114,359 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 35,568 Decreased By -130.5 (-0.37%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-26

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:21am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.880 billion and the number of lots traded was 39,702.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 23.672 billion, followed byCOTS (PKR 7.338 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.019 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.226 billion), Silver (PKR 1.872 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 999.017 million),Crude Oil (PKR 771.259 million), DJ (PKR 622.544 million), SP 500 (PKR 598.314million),Copper (PKR 425.929million),Palladium (PKR 241.939 million), Japan Equity (PKR 64.117 million), Brent (PKR 16.903 million) and Aluminum (PKR 10.320 million), In Agricultural commodities, 10 lots amounting to PKR25.230 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Read more stories