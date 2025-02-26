AIRLINK 185.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
FFL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.08%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 51.93 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.56%)
OGDC 211.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.77%)
PACE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.33%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
PPL 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1%)
PRL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
SEARL 96.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,969 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 35,814 Decreased By -109 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,348 Decreased By -180.1 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,562 Decreased By -136.9 (-0.38%)
Markets Print 2025-02-26

Japan rubber futures fall

Reuters Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 07:31am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures lost ground on Tuesday amid concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, outweighing prospects of tighter supply from top producer Thailand.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for August delivery ended daytime trade 5.6 yen lower, or 1.5%, at 368 yen ($2.46) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery fell 215 yuan, or 1.2%, to 17,650 yuan ($2,430.63) per metric ton.

The most-active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE ticked up 95 yuan, or 0.69%, to 13,765 yuan ($1,895.61) per metric ton.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that tariffs on Canadian and Mexico imports are “on time and on schedule.” The tariffs would apply to imports worth over $918 billion, hitting the automotive sector particularly hard. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

rubber Japanese rubber rubber price

