WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Feb 25, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 24-Feb-25 21-Feb-25 20-Feb-25 19-Feb-25
Chinese yuan 0.105091 0.105099 0.104896 0.10488
Euro 0.797039 0.797147 0.796462 0.797187
Japanese yen 0.0050843 0.00504949 0.005025
U.K. pound 0.962639 0.96328 0.961619 0.961529
U.S. dollar 0.761551 0.761727 0.762675 0.764028
Algerian dinar 0.0056606 0.0056629 0.00565688 0.005671
Australian dollar 0.485946 0.487277 0.48529 0.486227
Botswana pula 0.0553648 0.0553014 0.0551414 0.055392
Brazilian real 0.133017 0.133587 0.133772 0.13385
Brunei dollar 0.570924 0.569203 0.56932
Canadian dollar 0.536163 0.537549 0.537178
Chilean peso 0.000808 0.0008064 0.00080131 0.000804
Czech koruna 0.0318188 0.0317757 0.0317675 0.031749
Danish krone 0.106873 0.106778 0.106878
Indian rupee 0.0087846 0.0087912 0.00879676
Israeli New Shekel 0.213559 0.213548 0.215323 0.215766
Korean won 0.000531 0.0005292 0.00052942 0.000529
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46936 2.4706 2.47499
Malaysian ringgit 0.173139 0.172434 0.172259 0.172001
Mauritian rupee 0.0163773 0.0163761 0.0162424 0.016337
Mexican peso 0.0372142 0.0374409 0.037435 0.037414
New Zealand dollar 0.43812 0.438945 0.435373 0.435534
Norwegian krone 0.0685481 0.0686075 0.068552
Omani rial 1.98063 1.98355 1.98707
Peruvian sol 0.207329 0.207192 0.207616
Philippine peso 0.013135 0.0131231 0.013125
Polish zloty 0.191662 0.191221 0.190793 0.191606
Qatari riyal 0.209217 0.209526 0.209898
Russian ruble 0.0086395 0.00861679 0.008449
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20308 0.20338 0.203741
Singapore dollar 0.571821 0.570924 0.569203 0.56932
South African rand 0.0413603 0.0415513 0.0412399 0.041641
Swedish krona 0.0715411 0.0713292 0.071089
Swiss franc 0.846638 0.847682 0.845069 0.845164
Thai baht 0.0227566 0.022665 0.0226663 0.022676
Trinidadian dollar 0.112704 0.114053 0.112897 0.112965
U.A.E. dirham 0.207672 0.20804
Uruguayan peso 0.0178391 0.0177795 0.0176864 0.017697
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
