WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 25, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Feb-25 21-Feb-25 20-Feb-25 19-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105091 0.105099 0.104896 0.10488 Euro 0.797039 0.797147 0.796462 0.797187 Japanese yen 0.0050843 0.00504949 0.005025 U.K. pound 0.962639 0.96328 0.961619 0.961529 U.S. dollar 0.761551 0.761727 0.762675 0.764028 Algerian dinar 0.0056606 0.0056629 0.00565688 0.005671 Australian dollar 0.485946 0.487277 0.48529 0.486227 Botswana pula 0.0553648 0.0553014 0.0551414 0.055392 Brazilian real 0.133017 0.133587 0.133772 0.13385 Brunei dollar 0.570924 0.569203 0.56932 Canadian dollar 0.536163 0.537549 0.537178 Chilean peso 0.000808 0.0008064 0.00080131 0.000804 Czech koruna 0.0318188 0.0317757 0.0317675 0.031749 Danish krone 0.106873 0.106778 0.106878 Indian rupee 0.0087846 0.0087912 0.00879676 Israeli New Shekel 0.213559 0.213548 0.215323 0.215766 Korean won 0.000531 0.0005292 0.00052942 0.000529 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46936 2.4706 2.47499 Malaysian ringgit 0.173139 0.172434 0.172259 0.172001 Mauritian rupee 0.0163773 0.0163761 0.0162424 0.016337 Mexican peso 0.0372142 0.0374409 0.037435 0.037414 New Zealand dollar 0.43812 0.438945 0.435373 0.435534 Norwegian krone 0.0685481 0.0686075 0.068552 Omani rial 1.98063 1.98355 1.98707 Peruvian sol 0.207329 0.207192 0.207616 Philippine peso 0.013135 0.0131231 0.013125 Polish zloty 0.191662 0.191221 0.190793 0.191606 Qatari riyal 0.209217 0.209526 0.209898 Russian ruble 0.0086395 0.00861679 0.008449 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20308 0.20338 0.203741 Singapore dollar 0.571821 0.570924 0.569203 0.56932 South African rand 0.0413603 0.0415513 0.0412399 0.041641 Swedish krona 0.0715411 0.0713292 0.071089 Swiss franc 0.846638 0.847682 0.845069 0.845164 Thai baht 0.0227566 0.022665 0.0226663 0.022676 Trinidadian dollar 0.112704 0.114053 0.112897 0.112965 U.A.E. dirham 0.207672 0.20804 Uruguayan peso 0.0178391 0.0177795 0.0176864 0.017697 ======================================================================================

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

