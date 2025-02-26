AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-26

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2025 07:04am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 25, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Feb-25      21-Feb-25      20-Feb-25      19-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105091       0.105099       0.104896        0.10488
Euro                             0.797039       0.797147       0.796462       0.797187
Japanese yen                    0.0050843     0.00504949       0.005025
U.K. pound                       0.962639        0.96328       0.961619       0.961529
U.S. dollar                      0.761551       0.761727       0.762675       0.764028
Algerian dinar                  0.0056606      0.0056629     0.00565688       0.005671
Australian dollar                0.485946       0.487277        0.48529       0.486227
Botswana pula                   0.0553648      0.0553014      0.0551414       0.055392
Brazilian real                   0.133017       0.133587       0.133772        0.13385
Brunei dollar                    0.570924       0.569203        0.56932
Canadian dollar                  0.536163       0.537549       0.537178
Chilean peso                     0.000808      0.0008064     0.00080131       0.000804
Czech koruna                    0.0318188      0.0317757      0.0317675       0.031749
Danish krone                     0.106873       0.106778       0.106878
Indian rupee                    0.0087846      0.0087912     0.00879676
Israeli New Shekel               0.213559       0.213548       0.215323       0.215766
Korean won                       0.000531      0.0005292     0.00052942       0.000529
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46936                        2.4706        2.47499
Malaysian ringgit                0.173139       0.172434       0.172259       0.172001
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163773      0.0163761      0.0162424       0.016337
Mexican peso                    0.0372142      0.0374409       0.037435       0.037414
New Zealand dollar                0.43812       0.438945       0.435373       0.435534
Norwegian krone                 0.0685481      0.0686075       0.068552
Omani rial                        1.98063                       1.98355        1.98707
Peruvian sol                     0.207329       0.207192       0.207616
Philippine peso                  0.013135      0.0131231       0.013125
Polish zloty                     0.191662       0.191221       0.190793       0.191606
Qatari riyal                     0.209217                      0.209526       0.209898
Russian ruble                   0.0086395     0.00861679       0.008449
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20308                       0.20338       0.203741
Singapore dollar                 0.571821       0.570924       0.569203        0.56932
South African rand              0.0413603      0.0415513      0.0412399       0.041641
Swedish krona                   0.0715411      0.0713292       0.071089
Swiss franc                      0.846638       0.847682       0.845069       0.845164
Thai baht                       0.0227566       0.022665      0.0226663       0.022676
Trinidadian dollar               0.112704       0.114053       0.112897       0.112965
U.A.E. dirham                                   0.207672        0.20804
Uruguayan peso                  0.0178391      0.0177795      0.0176864       0.017697
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

PIACL sell-off: $4.3m paid to FA, PC panel told

Imported goods: FBR sets up ‘CEU’ at Karachi for same-day clearance

EU, international bodies can’t direct apex court: Justice Hilali

Financial inclusion: Banks urged to leverage technology

Smuggled Indian-origin medicines worth Rs10.3bn seized

Read more stories