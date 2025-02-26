Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (February 25, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.15
Open Offer Rs 281.27
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 25
|
279.72
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 25
|
279.47
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 25
|
149.46
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 25
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 25
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 25
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 24
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 24
|
5,983.25
|
Nasdaq / Feb 24
|
19,286.93
|
Dow Jones / Feb 24
|
43,461.21
|
India Sensex / Feb 25
|
74,440.30
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 25
|
38,237.79
|
Hang Seng / Feb 25
|
23,034.02
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 25
|
8,666.09
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 25
|
22,400.69
|
France CAC40 / Feb 25
|
8,079.21
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 24
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 24
|
265,346
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 25
|
70.95
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 25
|
2,940.86
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 25
|
67.53
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 26
|
256.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 26
|
263.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Sanghar Sugar / Feb 25
Sanghar Sugar Mills Limited(SANSM)
|
37.85
▲ 3.44 (10%)
|
Macter Int. Ltd / Feb 25
Macter International Limited(MACTER)
|
307.42
▲ 27.95 (10%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Feb 25
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
386.47
▲ 35.13 (10%)
|
Dadex Eternit / Feb 25
Dadex Eternit Limited(DADX)
|
81.99
▲ 7.45 (9.99%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Feb 25
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
33.50
▲ 2.99 (9.8%)
|
Popular Islamic / Feb 25
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
12.67
▲ 1.13 (9.79%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Feb 25
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
58.25
▲ 5.16 (9.72%)
|
Pak Synthetics / Feb 25
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
45
▲ 3.9 (9.49%)
|
Shams Textile / Feb 25
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
26.85
▲ 2.25 (9.15%)
|
Dewan Textile / Feb 25
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
8.92
▲ 0.7 (8.52%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 25
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
18.07
▼ -2.01 (-10.01%)
|
Towellers Ltd. / Feb 25
Towellers Limited(TOWL)
|
139.50
▼ -15.5 (-10%)
|
Fateh Sports / Feb 25
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
78
▼ -8.56 (-9.89%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Feb 25
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
10.30
▼ -1.12 (-9.81%)
|
Buxly Paints / Feb 25
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
134.05
▼ -14.09 (-9.51%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Feb 25
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
7.46
▼ -0.77 (-9.36%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Feb 25
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
68.59
▼ -7.06 (-9.33%)
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Feb 25
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
10.16
▼ -0.94 (-8.47%)
|
Kohat Textile / Feb 25
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
27.25
▼ -2.45 (-8.25%)
|
Paramount Mod / Feb 25
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
8.36
▼ -0.73 (-8.03%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 25
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
61,085,971
▼ -1.22
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 25
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
43,118,680
▲ 1.15
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 25
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
33,727,686
▲ 2.26
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 25
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
27,220,140
▼ -0.16
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / Feb 25
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
19,515,218
▼ -0.55
|
Pak Elektron / Feb 25
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
18,057,806
▼ -1.43
|
Altern Energy / Feb 25
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
16,190,179
▼ -2
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 25
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
14,813,070
▼ -0.14
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 25
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
14,481,339
▼ -0.51
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 25
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,277,260
▲ 0.01
