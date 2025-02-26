AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Feb 26, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-26

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 26 Feb, 2025 07:09am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 25, 2025).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan Nation    23-02-2025
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship Corp
OP-2              Nave Rigel     Disc Jet Oil   Gac Pakistan       24-02-2025
OP-3              Maria Glory    Disc Mogas     Trans Maitime      24-02-2025
B-5               Uafl Liberty   Dis/Load       Golden Shipping    24-02-2025
                                 Containers     Lines
B-6/B-7           Wan            Dis/Load       Rahmat             24-02-2025
                  Hai 626        Containers     Shipping
B-10/B-11         Gul Bano       Load           Ocean Service      24-02-2025
                                 Clinkers
B-11/B-12         Sfl Humber     Load           Bulk Shipping      23-02-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-14/B-15         Sf Darika      Disc           Seatrader          17-02-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load Rice      N.S Shipping       20-02-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Xin Hui Zhou   Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      24-02-2025
                                 Containers
B-28/B-29         Wan Hai 626    Dis/Load       Rahmat Shipping    23-02-2025
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Grace Bridge   Dis/Load       Sea World          24-02-2025
                                 Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Orchid            25-02-2025     D/4800 Chemical                Alpine Marine
Kefalonia                                                            Services
Sc Petrel         25-02-2025     D/3500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Eva Gold          25-02-2025     D/6000 Chemical                     Eastwind
                                                             Shipping Company
Hmm Ocean         25-02-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Seaspan Oceania   25-02-2025     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Xin Pu Dong       25-02-2025     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Msc Cairo IV      25-02-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Mm Madrid         25-02-2025     D/L Container             Interline Shipping
Jasmin 2          25-02-2025     L/1650 Rice                      Ocean World
Hmm Oakland       26-02-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Addison           26-02-2025     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                                     Shipping
Interasia Amplify 26-02-2025     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
Pera              26-02-2025     L/16 Container                 Gulf Maritime
                                                                 Services Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Hang Zhou     25-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Kohima            25-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
O7 Vega S         25-02-2025     General Cargo                              -
Kmtc Nhava
Sheva             25-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
Haven             25-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
Value             25-02-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Mariam         Rice           Universal Ship Feb 22nd, 2025
MW-2              SSI Victory    Cement         Global         Feb 22nd, 2025
                                                Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              LMZ Pluto      Coal           GSA            Feb 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Katsuyama      Palm oil       Alpine         Feb 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Seaspan        Container      GAC            Feb 24th, 2025
                  Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               CS Stira       Rice           Star Shipping  Feb 21st, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Unific-VI     Container      MSC PAK                       Feb 25th, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Mahi              Container      GAC                           Feb 25th, 2025
MSC
Michigan-VII      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Stenia
Colossus          Cola           GSA                                     -do-
Team View         Rice           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
Gramba            Rice           GSA                                     -do-
Thetis Leona      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Lucky Star-06     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hansa Oslo        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Vitality          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Asia Unity        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Golden Curl       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Dolphin-08        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Santiago-1        Soya Bean      Alpine                                  -do-
                  oil
Emma Grace        Soya Bean      Sea Trade                               -do-
                  oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Cairo-IV      Container      MSC PAK                       Feb 26th, 2025
Marathopolis      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

