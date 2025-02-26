Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 25, 2025).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 23-02-2025 Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corp OP-2 Nave Rigel Disc Jet Oil Gac Pakistan 24-02-2025 OP-3 Maria Glory Disc Mogas Trans Maitime 24-02-2025 B-5 Uafl Liberty Dis/Load Golden Shipping 24-02-2025 Containers Lines B-6/B-7 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat 24-02-2025 Hai 626 Containers Shipping B-10/B-11 Gul Bano Load Ocean Service 24-02-2025 Clinkers B-11/B-12 Sfl Humber Load Bulk Shipping 23-02-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-14/B-15 Sf Darika Disc Seatrader 17-02-2025 Chickpeas Shipping Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-02-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Xin Hui Zhou Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 24-02-2025 Containers B-28/B-29 Wan Hai 626 Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 23-02-2025 Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Grace Bridge Dis/Load Sea World 24-02-2025 Containers ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Orchid 25-02-2025 D/4800 Chemical Alpine Marine Kefalonia Services Sc Petrel 25-02-2025 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Eva Gold 25-02-2025 D/6000 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Hmm Ocean 25-02-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agency Seaspan Oceania 25-02-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Xin Pu Dong 25-02-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Msc Cairo IV 25-02-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Mm Madrid 25-02-2025 D/L Container Interline Shipping Jasmin 2 25-02-2025 L/1650 Rice Ocean World Hmm Oakland 26-02-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agency Addison 26-02-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Interasia Amplify 26-02-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Pera 26-02-2025 L/16 Container Gulf Maritime Services Pak ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Xin Hang Zhou 25-02-2025 Container Ship - X-Press Kohima 25-02-2025 Container Ship - O7 Vega S 25-02-2025 General Cargo - Kmtc Nhava Sheva 25-02-2025 Container Ship - Haven 25-02-2025 Container Ship - Value 25-02-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Mariam Rice Universal Ship Feb 22nd, 2025 MW-2 SSI Victory Cement Global Feb 22nd, 2025 Maritime ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT LMZ Pluto Coal GSA Feb 24th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Katsuyama Palm oil Alpine Feb 24th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Seaspan Container GAC Feb 24th, 2025 Santos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP CS Stira Rice Star Shipping Feb 21st, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Unific-VI Container MSC PAK Feb 25th, 2025 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Mahi Container GAC Feb 25th, 2025 MSC Michigan-VII Container MSC PAK -do- Stenia Colossus Cola GSA -do- Team View Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths Gramba Rice GSA -do- Thetis Leona Palm oil Alpine -do- Lucky Star-06 Palm oil Alpine -do- Hansa Oslo Palm oil Alpine -do- Vitality Palm oil Alpine -do- Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do- Golden Curl Palm oil Alpine -do- Dolphin-08 Palm oil Alpine -do- Santiago-1 Soya Bean Alpine -do- oil Emma Grace Soya Bean Sea Trade -do- oil ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Cairo-IV Container MSC PAK Feb 26th, 2025 Marathopolis Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025