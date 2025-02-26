KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 25, 2025).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 23-02-2025
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corp
OP-2 Nave Rigel Disc Jet Oil Gac Pakistan 24-02-2025
OP-3 Maria Glory Disc Mogas Trans Maitime 24-02-2025
B-5 Uafl Liberty Dis/Load Golden Shipping 24-02-2025
Containers Lines
B-6/B-7 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat 24-02-2025
Hai 626 Containers Shipping
B-10/B-11 Gul Bano Load Ocean Service 24-02-2025
Clinkers
B-11/B-12 Sfl Humber Load Bulk Shipping 23-02-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-14/B-15 Sf Darika Disc Seatrader 17-02-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-02-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Xin Hui Zhou Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 24-02-2025
Containers
B-28/B-29 Wan Hai 626 Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 23-02-2025
Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Grace Bridge Dis/Load Sea World 24-02-2025
Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Orchid 25-02-2025 D/4800 Chemical Alpine Marine
Kefalonia Services
Sc Petrel 25-02-2025 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Eva Gold 25-02-2025 D/6000 Chemical Eastwind
Shipping Company
Hmm Ocean 25-02-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Seaspan Oceania 25-02-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Xin Pu Dong 25-02-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Msc Cairo IV 25-02-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Mm Madrid 25-02-2025 D/L Container Interline Shipping
Jasmin 2 25-02-2025 L/1650 Rice Ocean World
Hmm Oakland 26-02-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Addison 26-02-2025 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping
Interasia Amplify 26-02-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Pera 26-02-2025 L/16 Container Gulf Maritime
Services Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Hang Zhou 25-02-2025 Container Ship -
X-Press
Kohima 25-02-2025 Container Ship -
O7 Vega S 25-02-2025 General Cargo -
Kmtc Nhava
Sheva 25-02-2025 Container Ship -
Haven 25-02-2025 Container Ship -
Value 25-02-2025 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Mariam Rice Universal Ship Feb 22nd, 2025
MW-2 SSI Victory Cement Global Feb 22nd, 2025
Maritime
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT LMZ Pluto Coal GSA Feb 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Katsuyama Palm oil Alpine Feb 24th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Seaspan Container GAC Feb 24th, 2025
Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP CS Stira Rice Star Shipping Feb 21st, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Unific-VI Container MSC PAK Feb 25th, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Mahi Container GAC Feb 25th, 2025
MSC
Michigan-VII Container MSC PAK -do-
Stenia
Colossus Cola GSA -do-
Team View Rice East Wind Waiting for Berths
Gramba Rice GSA -do-
Thetis Leona Palm oil Alpine -do-
Lucky Star-06 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hansa Oslo Palm oil Alpine -do-
Vitality Palm oil Alpine -do-
Asia Unity Palm oil Alpine -do-
Golden Curl Palm oil Alpine -do-
Dolphin-08 Palm oil Alpine -do-
Santiago-1 Soya Bean Alpine -do-
oil
Emma Grace Soya Bean Sea Trade -do-
oil
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Cairo-IV Container MSC PAK Feb 26th, 2025
Marathopolis Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
