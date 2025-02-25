AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Smith joins The Hundred side Welsh Fire for 2025

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 05:14pm

Welsh Fire added former Australia captain Steve Smith to their squad while defending champions Oval Invincibles bolstered their ranks with the signing of Rashid Khan, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s franchise-based The Hundred league said on Tuesday

Teams in the 100-ball format can retain 10 players and have been permitted to make one new overseas signing each, before completing their roster by signing players in The Hundred Draft next month and the Wildcard Draft in May.

Smith was set to play for Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of the competition, before it was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was due to be involved with The Hundred at the beginning of the competition so it’s great to finally be able to make it to Wales,” Smith said.

“I’ve watched The Hundred from afar and I can’t wait to be involved. It looks a lot of fun and obviously the cricket is world class, with talent at every team.”

Australia in a good Head-space despite shaky Champions Trophy buildup

The Hundred’s 2025 season will run from August 5-31.

Afghanistan captain Rashid’s acquisition will further strengthen back-to-back title-winning Oval Invincibles, while New Zealand bowler Trent Boult has been drafted in by Birmingham Phoenix.

England’s Zak Crawley was not retained by London Spirit, while Ben Stokes will not participate in the competition, with the England men’s test captain recovering from a torn left hamstring.

In the women’s competition, two-times winners Oval Invincibles have signed Australian captain Meg Lanning, who played for London Spirit in 2024.

Defending women’s champions London Spirit did, however, retain Australia’s Grace Harris who missed last year through injury.

“The list of players joining the competition looks better than ever, across the men’s and the women’s competitions,” said England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt who plays for Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

australia Steve Smith Welsh Fire

Comments

200 characters

Australia’s Smith joins The Hundred side Welsh Fire for 2025

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

KAPCO’s power plant to remain in system till 2027

Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

Oil steady after bump from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

PSX increases maximum order limits

Champions Trophy: South Africa vs Australia match abandoned due to rain

PSX & BSE ink MoU to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Read more stories