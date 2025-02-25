London copper eases on firmer dollar, tariff risks

NEW DELHI: London copper edged lower on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and concerns over metal demand following U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.3% at $9,467.5 a metric ton, as of 0359 GMT.

The dollar strengthened after falling to its lowest point in more than two months at the start of the week, buoyed by safe-haven flows after Trump said tariffs on Mexico and Canada would proceed as planned.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Trump said tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports are “on time and on schedule,” despite the efforts by both countries to strengthen border security and curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. ahead of the March 4 deadline.

“Looking ahead, markets will continue to navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical and macroeconomic landscape,” Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said in a note.

“Separately, the markets will closely monitor any developments ahead of the implementation of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico from March 5. Meanwhile, China’s Two Sessions policymakers’ meeting are set to kick off next week, which could shine a light on China’s stimulus policy pathway and response to Trump’s trade policy.”

Among other metals, LME aluminium dropped 0.9% to $2,633, LME zinc shed 0.6% at $2,833.5, nickel lost 0.4% to $15,380, tin fell 0.03% to $33,235 and lead eased 0.08% to $1,986.5.

SHFE aluminium fell 1.2% to 20,490 yuan ($2,823.99) a ton, SHFE copper eased 0.3% to 77,060 yuan, zinc slid 1.5% to 23,660 yuan, nickel dipped 0.5% to 124,680 yuan, lead gained 0.2% to 17,145 yuan, while tin eased 0.8% to 263,540 yuan.