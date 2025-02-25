Indian benchmarks flat at the open

India’s benchmark indexes were off to a muted start on Tuesday as gains in heavyweight financials were offset by losses in information technology stocks.

The Nifty 50 inched 0.02% higher to 22,557 by 09:16 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex was little changed at 74,440.3.

Eight of the 13 major sectors advanced at the open. The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Indian shares slide as US growth concerns, foreign sell-off weigh

Asian markets slipped on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan down 0.9%, mirroring overnight losses in the U.S.

IT fell 0.4%, extending Monday’s losses, on concerns over slowing U.S. growth as they get a significant portion of their revenue from the country, while financials were up 0.2%.