AIRLINK 185.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.69%)
BOP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.52%)
FFL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
FLYNG 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
HUBC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.1%)
MLCF 50.25 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.47%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.25%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.89%)
PAEL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.85%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.35%)
POWER 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.12%)
PPL 177.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.09%)
PRL 35.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.94%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
SEARL 97.80 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
SYM 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.58%)
TELE 8.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TRG 62.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.45%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 12,015 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.06%)
BR30 36,035 Decreased By -94.8 (-0.26%)
KSE100 114,603 Increased By 272.7 (0.24%)
KSE30 35,721 Increased By 108.4 (0.3%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks flat at the open

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 10:26am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes were off to a muted start on Tuesday as gains in heavyweight financials were offset by losses in information technology stocks.

The Nifty 50 inched 0.02% higher to 22,557 by 09:16 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex was little changed at 74,440.3.

Eight of the 13 major sectors advanced at the open. The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Indian shares slide as US growth concerns, foreign sell-off weigh

Asian markets slipped on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan down 0.9%, mirroring overnight losses in the U.S.

IT fell 0.4%, extending Monday’s losses, on concerns over slowing U.S. growth as they get a significant portion of their revenue from the country, while financials were up 0.2%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks flat at the open

New York City closes Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter, ends $220mn lease agreement

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Champions Trophy: toss for South Africa vs Australia match delayed due to rain

Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Oil gains on supply concerns from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

Read more stories