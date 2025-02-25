AIRLINK 185.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-1.58%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.64%)
FFL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 132.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.92%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.37%)
OGDC 213.70 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (1.58%)
PACE 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.89%)
PAEL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.62%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.69%)
POWER 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
PPL 178.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.19%)
PRL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PTC 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
SEARL 97.71 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.91%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SSGC 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
SYM 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.86%)
TELE 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 62.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.36%)
WAVESAPP 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 12,012 Decreased By -11.2 (-0.09%)
BR30 36,025 Decreased By -105 (-0.29%)
KSE100 114,559 Increased By 229 (0.2%)
KSE30 35,716 Increased By 103.7 (0.29%)
Oil gains on supply concerns from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

BEIJING: Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as fresh U.S. sanctions imposed on Middle Eastern producer Iran...
Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 10:19am

BEIJING: Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as fresh U.S. sanctions imposed on Middle Eastern producer Iran increased concerns supply might tighten and as global refining margins remained strong.

Brent crude futures rose 38 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.16 a barrel by 0401 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 47 cents, or 0.7%, to $71.17 a barrel. Both contracts gained in Monday’s session after a $2 drop last Friday.

“In the short term, I continue to think crude oil is looking for a base. The fresh U.S. sanctions announced on Iran overnight will likely assist with this as will the Iraqi oil minister’s commitment to reign in its oversupply,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

The U.S. on Monday put new sanctions on more than 30 brokers, tanker operators, and shipping companies for their role in transporting Iranian oil. President Donald Trump has said he wants to bring Iran’s crude exports to zero.

Iran is the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, pumping 3.2 million barrels per day in January, according to a Reuters survey of OPEC output.

For now, fuel demand strength in the West is also supportive of oil markets, some analysts say.

Oil prices steady as traders await progress on push for Ukraine peace deal

“Globally complex refining margins are looking robust, with strong fuel oil and distillates crack, particularly in USGC and NEW benefiting from the heating oil demand from the cold snap,” said Sparta Commodities analyst Neil Crosby in a note, referring to the U.S. Gulf Coast and Northwest Europe.

Margins for a typical refinery in Singapore processing regional benchmark Dubai crude averaged $3.5 a barrel in February so far, compared with $2.3 a barrel last month, LSEG pricing data showed.

However, gains overall were capped by the uncertain demand outlook.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that tariffs against Canadian and Mexican imports scheduled to start on March 4 are “on time and on schedule” despite efforts by the two trading partners to address Trump’s concerns about border security and fentanyl. Analysts say the tariffs would be bearish for global oil demand growth.

In Europe, Ukraine hosted European leaders to mark the three-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion, but U.S. officials stayed away in an illustration of President Trump’s move closer to Russia.

The market has viewed Trump’s warming relations with Moscow as a potential signal of an easing in the sanctions on Russia, which would add to global oil supply.

“While there are hopes of an end to the war in Ukraine, I don’t think it’s very likely under the terms that Russia and the U.S. are pushing for and without widespread support from a revitalised Europe,” said IG’s Sycamore, adding the conflict could still be supportive for oil markets in the near term.

