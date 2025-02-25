AIRLINK 188.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
BOP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 42.84 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.87%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
FLYNG 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
HUBC 134.50 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
MLCF 50.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.57%)
OGDC 215.40 Increased By ▲ 5.03 (2.39%)
PACE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
PPL 181.15 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.74%)
PRL 35.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.48%)
PTC 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
SEARL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.72%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
TRG 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.58%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.28%)
BR100 12,151 Increased By 128.3 (1.07%)
BR30 36,568 Increased By 438 (1.21%)
KSE100 115,712 Increased By 1382.3 (1.21%)
KSE30 36,111 Increased By 498.8 (1.4%)
Markets Print 2025-02-25

Indian shares slide as foreign sell-off weigh

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes closed lower on Monday, extending their losing streak to a fifth straight session, as concerns over slowing growth in the US and persistent selling by foreign investors rattled domestic investors.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.06% to 22,553.35, while the BSE Sensex lost 1.14% to 74,454.41, their lowest levels in nearly eight months.

Domestic equities have been under selling pressure for most of February. The blue-chip Nifty 50 has fallen in 15 out of 17 trading sessions, losing over 4%, on consistent foreign outflows, uncertainty about US tariff policies, and concerns over slowing domestic growth.

The session’s drop came on the back of data on Friday that showed US business activity tumbled in February, pressuring emerging markets such as India, which has companies earning a significant amount of revenue from clients in the US

Ten of the 13 major sectors fell on the day, with heavyweight financials and information technology falling 0.8% and 2.7%, respectively, which analysts said was due to a sell-off from foreign portfolio investors (FPI) with substantial exposure to these sectors.

The two indexes combined accounted for nearly two-thirds of the Nifty 50’s losses on the day.

The excitement around China has further intensified the FPI sell-off, two fund managers said.

“China is getting a lot of attention due to attractive valuations and excitement around their tech sector,” said Anand Vardarajan, business head at Tata Asset Management.

The broader and more domestically focussed mid-cap and small-cap indexes also fell 0.9% and 1%, respectively.

The indexes are down 18% and 21%, respectively, from their record-high levels on concerns over costlier valuations and weak earnings. Bucking the trend, auto stocks rose 0.2%, following a sharp fall in the previous week on looming tariff worries.

Glenmark Pharma advanced 1.8% after settling antitrust and consumer protection lawsuits related to a generic cholesterol drug.

Indian shares

