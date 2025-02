KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 44.486 billion and the number of lots traded was 38,796.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 22.671 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 6.576 billion), COTS (PKR 6,320 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.338 billion), Silver (PKR 1.796 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.494 billion), DJ (PKR 1.485 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 891.954 million), Copper (PKR 306.132 million),SP 500 (PKR 288.815million), Palladium (PKR 194.308 million), Aluminum (PKR 68.858 million),Brent (PKR 44.282 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 10.731 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 36 lots amounting to PKR 106.688 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025