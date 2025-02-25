AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
Markets Print 2025-02-25

AgRural lowers forecast for Brazil’s 2024/25 soybean crop

Reuters Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

SAO PAULO: Agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday trimmed its forecast for Brazil’s 2024/25 soybean crop, citing lower yield projections in the states of Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul following a lack of rainfall.

AgRural expects Brazil to produce 168.2 million metric tons this season, it said in a statement, down from the 171 million it had estimated in January.

The consultancy said that farmers in the world’s largest soybean producer and exporter had harvested 39% of the planted area as of Thursday, up 16 percentage points from the previous week and in line with the 40% at this time last year.

“Higher temperatures, more spaced-out rains and the pressure to plant the corn crop within the ideal window gave a strong boost to the harvest in the Brazil’s center-west,” AgRural said, with the biggest grain-producing state Mato Grosso leading the way.

Delays to harvesting the soy crop usually affect planting of Brazil’s second corn crop, which is cultivated in the same areas as the oilseed and represents about 75% of national production in a given year.

Sowing of the 2025 second corn harvest had reached 64% of the expected area as of Thursday, AgRural said, up significantly from the 36% reported a week ago but below the 73% planted at the same time last year.

