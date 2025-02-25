AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
Markets Print 2025-02-25

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 24, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 24, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      11.91    12.41
2-Week      11.88    12.38
1-Month     11.79    12.29
3-Month     11.70    11.95
6-Month     11.61    11.86
9-Month     11.54    12.04
1-Year      11.52    12.02
==========================

Data source: SBP

