Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 24, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 11.91 12.41
2-Week 11.88 12.38
1-Month 11.79 12.29
3-Month 11.70 11.95
6-Month 11.61 11.86
9-Month 11.54 12.04
1-Year 11.52 12.02
==========================
Data source: SBP
