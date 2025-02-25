AIRLINK 188.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.25%)
Feb 25, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-25

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 25 Feb, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 24, 2025).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Crude Oil      Ship Corp          23-02-2025
OP-2              PrabhuNand     Disc           Alpine Marine      22-02-2025
                                 Canola         Services
OP-3              M.T Quetta     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corp          21-02-2025
OP-3              Maria Glory    Disc           Trans Maitime      24-02-2025
                                 Mogas
B-9/B-8           Sm Mahi        Dis/Load       Eastwind           20-02-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping Co
B-10/B-11         Ardhianto      Disc General   Star Shipping      21-02-2025
                                 Cargo
B-11/B-12         Gul Bano       Load           Ocean Service      24-02-2025
                                 Clinkers
B-14/B-15         Sf Darika      Disc           Seatrader          17-02-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-16/B-17         Genuine Ace    Disc Vhicles   Dynamic Shipping
                                 Accessories    Agencies           23-02-2025
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load Rice      N.S Shipping       20-02-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20              CS Maram       -              Sharaf Shipping    20-02-2025
B-21              O7 Vega S      Disc General   Pakistan Nation    22-02-2025
                                 Cargo          Ship Corp
B-28/B-29         Wan            Dis/Load       Rahmat Shipping    23-02-2025
                  Hai 626        Containers
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeder
                  Kohima         Containers     Ship Agency Pak    22-02-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Ts Keelung     Dis/Load       Sharaf Shipping    22-02-2025
                                 Containers     Agency
Sapt-2            Value          Dis/Load       Hapag Lloyd        23-02-2025
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-3            Seaspan        Dis/Load       Gac Pakistan       23-02-2025
                  Santos         Containers
Sapt-4            Kmtc Nhava     Dis/Load       United Marine      23-02-2025
                  Sheva          Containers     Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
PrabhuNand        24-02-2025     Disc. Canola                   Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Genuine Ace       24-02-2025     Disc Vhicles                Dynamic Shipping
                                 Accessories                         Agencies
Xin Hang Zhou     24-02-2025     -                                          -
X-Press Kohima    24-02-2025     Dis/Load                      X-Press Feeder
                                 Containers                   Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Haven             24-02-2025     D/1300 Base Oil                 Gac Pakistan
Nave Rigel        24-02-2025     D/11000 Jet Oil                 Gac Pakistan
GraceBridge       24-02-2025     D/L Container                      Sea World
Uafl Liberty      24-02-2025     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                        Lines
X-Press Carina    24-02-2025     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
                                                              Ship Agency Pak
Xin Hui Zhou      24-02-2025     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
Sc Petrel         25-02-2025     D/3500 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Orchid Kefalonia  25-02-2025     D/4800 Chemical                Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
Eva Gold          25-02-2025     D/6000 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
Interasia
Amplify           25-02-2025     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
Hmm Ocean         25-02-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                       Agency
Seaspan           25-02-2025     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Oceania                                                              Line Pak
Msc Cairo IV      25-02-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Xin Pu Dong       25-02-2025     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Jasmin 2          25-02-2025     L/1650 Rice                      Ocean World
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Wu
Xiang Hai         24-02-2025     Rock Phosphate                             -
Ashico
Symphony          24-02-2025     Bulk                                       -
Falcon Triumph    24-02-2025     Bulk Carrier                               -
Ardhianto         24-02-2025     General Cargo                              -
AlsClivia         24-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
Ts Keelung        24-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
Sm Mahi           24-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================

