Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 24, 2025).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corp 23-02-2025 OP-2 PrabhuNand Disc Alpine Marine 22-02-2025 Canola Services OP-3 M.T Quetta Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp 21-02-2025 OP-3 Maria Glory Disc Trans Maitime 24-02-2025 Mogas B-9/B-8 Sm Mahi Dis/Load Eastwind 20-02-2025 Containers Shipping Co B-10/B-11 Ardhianto Disc General Star Shipping 21-02-2025 Cargo B-11/B-12 Gul Bano Load Ocean Service 24-02-2025 Clinkers B-14/B-15 Sf Darika Disc Seatrader 17-02-2025 Chickpeas Shipping B-16/B-17 Genuine Ace Disc Vhicles Dynamic Shipping Accessories Agencies 23-02-2025 Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-02-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20 CS Maram - Sharaf Shipping 20-02-2025 B-21 O7 Vega S Disc General Pakistan Nation 22-02-2025 Cargo Ship Corp B-28/B-29 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 23-02-2025 Hai 626 Containers B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder Kohima Containers Ship Agency Pak 22-02-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Ts Keelung Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 22-02-2025 Containers Agency Sapt-2 Value Dis/Load Hapag Lloyd 23-02-2025 Containers Pakistan Sapt-3 Seaspan Dis/Load Gac Pakistan 23-02-2025 Santos Containers Sapt-4 Kmtc Nhava Dis/Load United Marine 23-02-2025 Sheva Containers Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= PrabhuNand 24-02-2025 Disc. Canola Alpine Marine Services Genuine Ace 24-02-2025 Disc Vhicles Dynamic Shipping Accessories Agencies Xin Hang Zhou 24-02-2025 - - X-Press Kohima 24-02-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeder Containers Ship Agency Pak ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Haven 24-02-2025 D/1300 Base Oil Gac Pakistan Nave Rigel 24-02-2025 D/11000 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan GraceBridge 24-02-2025 D/L Container Sea World Uafl Liberty 24-02-2025 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines X-Press Carina 24-02-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Ship Agency Pak Xin Hui Zhou 24-02-2025 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan Sc Petrel 25-02-2025 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Orchid Kefalonia 25-02-2025 D/4800 Chemical Alpine Marine Services Eva Gold 25-02-2025 D/6000 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Interasia Amplify 25-02-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Hmm Ocean 25-02-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agency Seaspan 25-02-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Oceania Line Pak Msc Cairo IV 25-02-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Xin Pu Dong 25-02-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Jasmin 2 25-02-2025 L/1650 Rice Ocean World ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Xin Wu Xiang Hai 24-02-2025 Rock Phosphate - Ashico Symphony 24-02-2025 Bulk - Falcon Triumph 24-02-2025 Bulk Carrier - Ardhianto 24-02-2025 General Cargo - AlsClivia 24-02-2025 Container Ship - Ts Keelung 24-02-2025 Container Ship - Sm Mahi 24-02-2025 Container Ship - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025