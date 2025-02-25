KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (February 24, 2025).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship Corp 23-02-2025
OP-2 PrabhuNand Disc Alpine Marine 22-02-2025
Canola Services
OP-3 M.T Quetta Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp 21-02-2025
OP-3 Maria Glory Disc Trans Maitime 24-02-2025
Mogas
B-9/B-8 Sm Mahi Dis/Load Eastwind 20-02-2025
Containers Shipping Co
B-10/B-11 Ardhianto Disc General Star Shipping 21-02-2025
Cargo
B-11/B-12 Gul Bano Load Ocean Service 24-02-2025
Clinkers
B-14/B-15 Sf Darika Disc Seatrader 17-02-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
B-16/B-17 Genuine Ace Disc Vhicles Dynamic Shipping
Accessories Agencies 23-02-2025
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load Rice N.S Shipping 20-02-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20 CS Maram - Sharaf Shipping 20-02-2025
B-21 O7 Vega S Disc General Pakistan Nation 22-02-2025
Cargo Ship Corp
B-28/B-29 Wan Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 23-02-2025
Hai 626 Containers
B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder
Kohima Containers Ship Agency Pak 22-02-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Ts Keelung Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 22-02-2025
Containers Agency
Sapt-2 Value Dis/Load Hapag Lloyd 23-02-2025
Containers Pakistan
Sapt-3 Seaspan Dis/Load Gac Pakistan 23-02-2025
Santos Containers
Sapt-4 Kmtc Nhava Dis/Load United Marine 23-02-2025
Sheva Containers Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
PrabhuNand 24-02-2025 Disc. Canola Alpine Marine
Services
Genuine Ace 24-02-2025 Disc Vhicles Dynamic Shipping
Accessories Agencies
Xin Hang Zhou 24-02-2025 - -
X-Press Kohima 24-02-2025 Dis/Load X-Press Feeder
Containers Ship Agency Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Haven 24-02-2025 D/1300 Base Oil Gac Pakistan
Nave Rigel 24-02-2025 D/11000 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan
GraceBridge 24-02-2025 D/L Container Sea World
Uafl Liberty 24-02-2025 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines
X-Press Carina 24-02-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Ship Agency Pak
Xin Hui Zhou 24-02-2025 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
Sc Petrel 25-02-2025 D/3500 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Orchid Kefalonia 25-02-2025 D/4800 Chemical Alpine Marine
Services
Eva Gold 25-02-2025 D/6000 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company
Interasia
Amplify 25-02-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Hmm Ocean 25-02-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agency
Seaspan 25-02-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Oceania Line Pak
Msc Cairo IV 25-02-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Xin Pu Dong 25-02-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Jasmin 2 25-02-2025 L/1650 Rice Ocean World
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Wu
Xiang Hai 24-02-2025 Rock Phosphate -
Ashico
Symphony 24-02-2025 Bulk -
Falcon Triumph 24-02-2025 Bulk Carrier -
Ardhianto 24-02-2025 General Cargo -
AlsClivia 24-02-2025 Container Ship -
Ts Keelung 24-02-2025 Container Ship -
Sm Mahi 24-02-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
