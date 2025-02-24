US stocks edge higher as market eyes rebound

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened higher on Monday ahead of key inflation data and earnings from artificial intelligence leader Nvidia as markets attempt a rebound from last week’s losses.

Major US indices lost more than 1.5 percent on Friday amid economic worries due in part to uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Stocks were in positive territory early Monday, but analysts were watching to see if bargain-hunting buying continued.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 43,523.10.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.2 percent to 6,023.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 19,533.01.

Among individual companies, Starbucks rose 1.0 percent as the coffee giant said it would 1,100 corporate and administrative jobs as part of a reorganization under new CEO Brian Niccol.

Apple was flat after announcing plans to spend more than $500 billion in the United States over the next four years, hire 20,000 workers and open a new manufacturing facility in Houston focused on artificial intelligence.