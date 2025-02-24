AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
US stocks edge higher as market eyes rebound

AFP Published 24 Feb, 2025 09:02pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened higher on Monday ahead of key inflation data and earnings from artificial intelligence leader Nvidia as markets attempt a rebound from last week’s losses.

Major US indices lost more than 1.5 percent on Friday amid economic worries due in part to uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Stocks were in positive territory early Monday, but analysts were watching to see if bargain-hunting buying continued.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 43,523.10.

Wall St set for weekly declines as data hints at slowing economy

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.2 percent to 6,023.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 19,533.01.

Among individual companies, Starbucks rose 1.0 percent as the coffee giant said it would 1,100 corporate and administrative jobs as part of a reorganization under new CEO Brian Niccol.

Apple was flat after announcing plans to spend more than $500 billion in the United States over the next four years, hire 20,000 workers and open a new manufacturing facility in Houston focused on artificial intelligence.

Wall Street

