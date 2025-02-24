AIRLINK 188.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.54%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
FCCL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.14%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
FLYNG 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
HUBC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.54%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
KOSM 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.46%)
MLCF 49.44 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.33%)
OGDC 210.48 Increased By ▲ 7.73 (3.81%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (4.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.64%)
POWER 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 178.01 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (3.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
PTC 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
SEARL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.08%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.15%)
SYM 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
BR100 12,026 Increased By 161.7 (1.36%)
BR30 36,105 Increased By 784.7 (2.22%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain on earnings, corporate announcements

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 01:55pm

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, supported by earnings and corporate announcements, although the Qatari index bucked the trend to trade lower.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher, with ACWA Power Company gaining 2.3%, on track to extend gains from the previous session.

ACWA said it plans to buy stakes in assets in Kuwait and Bahrain worth $693 million from French utility developer ENGIE, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

The share purchase agreement covers operating capacities of 4.61 GW of gas-fired power generation and 1.11 million cubic meters per day (m3/day) of water desalination facilities, the companies said in a statement.

Elsewhere, ADES Holding added 1.4%, after reporting a sharp rise in annual profit. Dubai’s main share index rose 0.3%, on course to snap two sessions of losses.

The gains were led by a 1.2% rise in district cooling services provider Empower, as the firm and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre signed an agreement to supply the next phase of Uptown Dubai with sustainable district cooling services.

Most Gulf markets gain despite US tariff worries

Among other gainers, construction and engineering company Drake & Scull International advanced 2%, after winning contracts worth over 1 billion dirhams ($272.28 million) for the Arabian Hills project. In Abu Dhabi, the index nudged 0.1% higher.

The Qatari benchmark fell 0.4%, hit by a 1.9% drop in the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank.

Separately, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday that six venture capital firms the investment authority has invested in as part of its “fund of funds” programme will open offices or regional headquarters in Qatar.

Gulf stock markets MENA

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain on earnings, corporate announcements

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Reforming SOEs and privatization ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

Selling pressure continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 800 points

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Oil prices slip as Kurdistan export resumption looms

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Pakistan need big improvement after damaging India loss, says Shakeel

Consultations begin prior to ‘Uraan’ takeoff

Read more stories