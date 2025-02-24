AIRLINK 187.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.99%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.83%)
FFL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
HUBC 129.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
MLCF 46.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
OGDC 202.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.1%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.6%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 170.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.71%)
PRL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.78%)
PTC 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.97%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SSGC 31.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.89%)
SYM 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
BR100 11,826 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,193 Decreased By -127.5 (-0.36%)
KSE100 112,568 Decreased By -232.7 (-0.21%)
KSE30 34,945 Decreased By -91.1 (-0.26%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore snaps four-day rise due to more duties on Chinese steel

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 11:47am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices snapped a four-day winning streak on Monday as increasing levies on Chinese steel dampened demand prospects for the key steelmaking ingredient, though decreasing portside inventories in China limited the fall.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.89% lower at 831.5 yuan ($114.87) a metric ton, as of 0250 GMT.

The benchmark March iron ore on the Singapore Exchange ticked 0.22% lower at $108.25 a ton. Vietnam will impose a temporary anti-dumping levy of up to 27.83% on some steel products from China, according to a trade ministry document seen by Reuters.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on all steel imports earlier this month, with South Korea following suit and provisionally imposing tariffs on Chinese steel plates last week.

“Production among Chinese blast furnace steel producers continued edging down as more mills started regular maintenance works,” said Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

The capacity utilisation rate of the blast furnace steel mills surveyed decreased for a second straight week, with daily hot metal production decreasing 0.21% on-week to 2.28 million as of February 20, Mysteel data showed. Hot metal output is typically used to gauge iron ore demand.

Still, global iron ore shipments have fallen slightly year-on-year, affected by Australian weather, Chinese consultancy Hexun Futures said in a note, adding that port inventories are expected to fall.

Iron ore heads for weekly gain on brightening demand outlook, China stimulus hopes

Portside iron ore inventories in China fell 1.15% to 145.8 million metric tons as of February 21, weekly data tracked by SteelHome showed. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE fell, with coking coal and coke down 1.77% and 2.46%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange posted losses.

Rebar edged down 0.8%, hot-rolled coil declined 1.3%, stainless steel dipped 0.49%, while wire rod was up 0.76%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore snaps four-day rise due to more duties on Chinese steel

Reforming SOEs and privatization ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

Selling pressure continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Oil prices slip as Kurdistan export resumption looms

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Read more stories