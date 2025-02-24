London copper edges lower as US tariff concerns loom

NEW DELHI: London copper eased on Monday as nervousness crept into metal demand after US President Donald Trump’s recent threats to raise tariffs.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 0.4% to $9,523 a metric ton by 0356 GMT.

“The sector is also seeing dislocation as it prepares for tariffs and sanctions on certain metals,” ANZ Research said. Last week, Trump said he will announce fresh tariffs over the next month or sooner, adding lumber and forest products to previously announced plans to impose duties on imported cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Among other metals, LME aluminium dropped 1.02% to $2,660.5, LME zinc shed 0.5% at $2,914.5, nickel gained 0.8% to $15,640, tin fell 0.4% to $33,540 and lead was up 0.1% to $2,011.

SHFE aluminium eased 1.03% to 20,660 yuan a ton, SHFE copper fell 0.1% at 77,250 yuan, zinc slid 0.2% to 24,045 yuan, nickel gained 0.5% to 125,720 yuan, lead lost 0.09% to 17,145 yuan, while tin firmed 0.2% to 265,290 yuan.