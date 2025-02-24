AIRLINK 187.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-0.93%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
FCCL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
HUBC 129.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
OGDC 202.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.02%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
PAEL 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
POWER 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PPL 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.78%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.65%)
SEARL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SSGC 31.78 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.92%)
SYM 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
BR100 11,825 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 35,200 Decreased By -120.6 (-0.34%)
KSE100 112,511 Decreased By -290 (-0.26%)
KSE30 34,926 Decreased By -110.7 (-0.32%)
Palm oil falls as external markets weigh

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 11:06am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Monday, tracking weaker rival oils in the Dalian and Chicago markets. The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 56 ringgit, or 1.2%, to 4,608 ringgit ($1,046.80) a metric ton in early trade.

Malaysian palm oil up on output concerns

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was down 0.32%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.79%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.57%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • Malaysian palm oil exports to China will “remain resilient” this year despite their premium over rival oils and Chinese consumers’ shifting buying patterns, deputy commodities minister Chan Foong Hin said.

  • India is likely to raise import taxes on vegetable oils for the second time in less than six months to help support thousands of oilseed farmers reeling from a crash in domestic oilseed prices, two government sources said on Friday.

  • Indian refiners have cancelled orders for 70,000 tons of crude palm oil scheduled for delivery between March and June because of a surge in benchmark Malaysian prices and negative refining margins in India, four trade sources said.

  • Palm oil may fall to 4,583 ringgit per metric ton, following its failure to break resistance and a drop below a rising channel.

