AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks set to open lower on global demand, tariff woes

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 08:28am

Indian benchmark stock indexes are set to open lower on Monday, tracking weakness in their global peers, after the U.S. equities tumbled in the previous session on concerns over softening consumer demand and tariff threats.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,680.0, as of 07:29 a.m. IST, indicating that blue-chip Nifty 50 tab will open below Friday’s close of 22,795.90.

U.S. consumer sentiment hit a 15-month low in February and inflation expectations rocketed due to President Donald Trump’s tariff plans, as per latest data.

Most Asian markets fell, tracking the losses in the U.S. on Friday amid growth concerns.

The fear of stagflation in the U.S. is the biggest negative catalyst for markets, Mehta Equities said.

Stagflation, which refers to slowing growth and rising prices, in the world’s largest economy does not bode well for export-driven sectors such as the information technology segment in India.

Indian equity benchmarks log weekly losses on US tariff risks

It also makes India and other emerging markets unattractive for foreign investors as they may prefer safer assets such as the dollar and treasuries.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have sold Indian shares worth $11.77 billion so far in 2025, including 34.49 billion rupees ($398.2 million) on Friday, as per provisional data, opens new tab.

India’s benchmark indexes are down as much as 13% from their record highs hit in late September last year due to concerns over slowing earnings growth and Trump’s tariff threats.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks set to open lower on global demand, tariff woes

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories