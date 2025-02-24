AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-24

HSBC delays net-zero emissions target by 20 years

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 06:23am

LONDON: HSBC is ditching its target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions across its business by 2030 because of slow change in the economy, the bank said on Wednesday, compounding fears from campaigners that the world’s biggest lenders are rowing back on climate pledges.

Europe’s biggest bank said it was now aiming to reach the net-zero target 20 years later than planned, by 2050, and it only expects to record a 40% drop in emissions across its operations, business travel and supply chains this decade.

It also announced an internal review of targets on emissions linked to its loans.

“I’ve had real world experience of working… with (clients). Through that experience, I understand some of the challenges they have had in their transition, and those challenges are acute,” the bank’s chief sustainability officer Julian Wentzel told Reuters following HSBC’s full-year results.

The 2050 target brings HSBC, which had positioned itself as one of the more ambitious banks on emission reductions, in line with the likes of Goldman Sachs and Barclays. HSBC said it needed to adjust its targets because it had limited influence on companies over issues including technological advancements, market demand and effective policy influencing the pace of change.

Wentzel said the new target would mean a “more measured approach” to oil and gas lending but did not necessarily mean a change in financing policies to specific industries.

“What we (have) found to date is that some of our policies have been quite rigid in the enunciation. And really what I’m trying to do is make the policies easier to understand, to give us more flexibility,” he said. Wentzel was named sustainability chief this month after his predecessor stepped down following a decision by Chief Executive Georges Elhedery to remove the role from the bank’s executive committee, a move campaigners read as a signal HSBC was back-pedalling on its climate commitments.

HSBC

Comments

200 characters

HSBC delays net-zero emissions target by 20 years

Ministerial body recommends selling Discos to private sector

Azerbaijan invited to invest in motorways sector

Budget preparations commence in consultation with traders: Aurangzeb

‘Fake educational institutions’: FTO to submit detailed report to President

Unlisted cos allowed to issue shares by way of other than right

‘Several hydel projects are nearing completion’

Jetour introduces two latest models in Pakistan

‘It’s time to make mark in global fashion industry’

TDAP, US consul general discuss bilateral trade, investment

Italy wants to strengthen its ties with Pakistan: ambassador

Read more stories