Message from Shuichi Akamatsu, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan

I would like to celebrate the occasion of the 65th birthday of His Majesty Naruhito the Emperor of Japan, with the readers.

This year marks 80 years since the end of World War II, and 70 years since the Bandung Conference, where non-aligned countries including Japan and Pakistan gathered. Pakistan is expected to play an important role for the maintenance of international peace and security as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council 2025-2026. There lies a large space for cooperation in many fields between Japan and Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan has shown a clear determination to keep promoting economic growth by announcing the five-year plan of “URAAN Pakistan” at the end of last year. Japan will cooperate with Pakistan by further promoting development cooperation that started more than 70 years ago.

As Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, I strive to strengthen people-to-people’s ties between Japan and Pakistan. This year Japan will host Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025 from 13 April to 13 October. The Expo, under the theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” will feature exhibitions and events on the latest technologies for life, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, and renewable energy. I hope that more and more people from Pakistan will visit Japan on this occasion, including high-level dignitaries.

lastly, I sincerely wish His Majesty and everyone reading this article, good health, and prosperity.

Japan-Pakistan Dosti Zindabad!

