AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-23

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

APP Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Pakistan has been put on a right direction; however, the private sector must play its due role in complete recovery of national economy.

He was addressing the business community during third All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Saturday.

The finance minister said that he had initiated consultations with the business community to ensure open discussions on every matter before the formal announcement of upcoming budget in May-June.

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

He highlighted the dynamic role of the business community in the recovery of national economy and said that Pakistan is currently operating under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme which influences our economic policies.

He said that the government had a clear direction and it will keep all stockholders informed about potential policy changes over the coming years.

He also highlighted the ongoing economic reforms and said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was undergoing for restructuring. The FBR would now focus exclusively on revenue collection whereas the Ministry of Finance will handle policy-making matters, he added.

He said that economic sustainability required fair taxation. However, elimination of corruption was imperative and all stakeholders must cooperate to achieve this task, he added.

The minister said that tax-to-GDP ratio in Pakistan is currently 9 to 10 %, which is insufficient for sustainable development. He said that many sectors such as agriculture and retail are not contributing adequately to the national economy. However in a landmark move, the government has introduced agricultural taxation for the first time in 75-year history of Pakistan.

He said that tax burdens should be equitably distributed as currently the salaried persons and manufacturing sector are bearing the heaviest tax load. The agricultural taxation would help in expanding the tax base besides reducing tax pressure on other sectors, he added.

He assured the business leaders that the government would impose fair taxation and introduce economic reforms which were necessary for future.

He said that the revenue and customs officials were with him to hear concerns of the business community and address the same by formulating effective strategies. The stakeholders should submit their written recommendations for further action in this regard, he added.

Earlier, President FCCI Rehan Naseem Bharara highlighted the importance of economic growth and said that Pakistan’s economy was moving in a right direction but it needed sustainable policies to avoid repeated cycles of growth and decline.

He said the FCCI had hosted All Pakistan Chambers’ Presidents Conference as a part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations for restoring confidence of the business community for economic revival of Pakistan.

He said the FCCI had become first fully digitalized chamber of the country by launching an SMS-based application which allows its members to access all services online.

The FCCI president also discussed key economic indicators and pointed out improvements in policy rates, inflation reduction and export performance.

He highlighted the potential of IT sector and said that Pakistan’s IT exports could reach $ 100 billion if the government facilitates investment inflows through legitimate financial channels.

Later, the FCCI president presented a shield to Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

Former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Muhammad Adrees and others were also present.

private sector FCCI Muhammad Aurangzeb

Comments

200 characters

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

PM announces cancer hospital, university for southern Punjab

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Pakistan, UAE agree to solidify ties

PM to leave for Baku tomorrow: FO

NIH confirms detection of third polio case of 2025

Gohar says CJP advised them that they must remain within system

IHCBA questions President’s power through petition

Libya boat tragedy: Bodies of 16 Pakistanis will be repatriated today

Read more stories