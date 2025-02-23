Japanese rubber easier

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures dropped in volatile trade on Friday, ending the week lower, as escalating trade tensions from fresh US tariff threats and a stronger yen pressured prices.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for July delivery closed daytime trade 2.9 yen lower, or 0.77%, at 372.1 yen ($2.47) per kg, marking a 1.19% loss for the week.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) 1for May delivery nudged down 40 yuan, or 0.22%, to 17,845 yuan ($2,461.38) per metric ton. The most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE shed 200 yuan, or 1.43%, to 13,750 yuan ($1,896.55) per metric ton.