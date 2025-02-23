KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 36.624 billion and the number of lots traded was 34,200.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.852 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.279 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.995 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.323 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.036 billion), Silver (PKR 1.853 billion), Copper (PKR 258.895 million), Natural Gas (PKR 1.464 billion), SP 500 (PKR 395.882 million), DJ (PKR 741.619 million), Palladium (PKR 167.346 million), Brent (PKR 34.045 million) and Aluminium (PKR 9.077 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 156lots amounting to PKR 212.126 million were traded.

