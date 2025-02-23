AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-23

OGDCL awards LCE CleanTech/EnergyTech grant

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has awarded the LUMS Centre for Entrepreneurship (LCE) a Cleantech/EnergyTech Grant to establish a dedicated space within its co-working facility. This initiative aims to support start-ups focused on cleantech and sustainable energy solutions, fostering innovation to tackle local and global climate challenges.

The OGDCL Energy and Cleantech Zone, housed within LCE, will serve as a hub for research, collaboration, and innovation. It will provide selected start-ups access to workspaces, mentorship, and industry expertise. The initiative aligns with LCE’s mission to drive entrepreneurship in high-impact areas, including AI-driven energy solutions, cleantech, and sustainability.

The partnership was announced at a ceremony held at the LUMS Vice Chancellor’s Office, with senior representatives from both organisations in attendance. OGDCL was represented by Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO; Shahzad Safdar, Executive Director HR/Admin; Talat Haider, Chief Incharge Oil and Gas Training Institute; Zeeshan Haider, Manager External Communications; Omair Kamran, Senior Training Coordinator; and Raja Sami Haris, Human Resource Officer. LUMS and LCE were represented by Dr. Ali Cheema, Vice Chancellor, LUMS; Ms. Nuzhat Kamran, Director, Office of Advancement; Prof. Nauman Ahmad Zafar, Faculty Lead, Cleantech Projects; and Jazib Zahir, Director, LCE.

Zahir commented on the agreement, saying, “The OGDCL partnership is a significant milestone for LUMS, and the Centre for Entrepreneurship views it as a key collaboration. We share common goals in areas like innovation, AI, cleantech, and training. OGDCL’s support is vital to the sustainability and growth of the Centre, enabling us to branch into new strategic areas.”

Lak shared the vision behind the initiative, “At OGDCL, we recognise the importance of sustainable energy solutions. Our partnership with LCE allows us to nurture the next generation of innovators in cleantech. By investing in entrepreneurship, we are cultivating a culture of research-driven problem-solving that will benefit Pakistan’s energy sector and beyond.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGDCL LUMS global climate challenges

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL awards LCE CleanTech/EnergyTech grant

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

PM announces cancer hospital, university for southern Punjab

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Pakistan, UAE agree to solidify ties

PM to leave for Baku tomorrow: FO

NIH confirms detection of third polio case of 2025

Gohar says CJP advised them that they must remain within system

IHCBA questions President’s power through petition

Libya boat tragedy: Bodies of 16 Pakistanis will be repatriated today

Read more stories