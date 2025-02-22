Iran says Russian FM Lavrov will visit Tehran in coming days

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry said Saturday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Tehran in the coming days to meet his Iranian counterpart and discuss “regional and international developments”.

“The visit … will be carried out within the framework of ongoing consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation on bilateral relations and regional and international developments,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to a statement by the ministry.

The statement added that Lavrov will also meet with some other Iranian officials.

Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, told the ISNA news agency that Lavorv’s visit would take place on Tuesday and would be a one-day trip.

Russia, Iran to harden military and trade ties in new pact

Lavrov last visited Iran in October 2023 for a meeting aimed at finding a solution to Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions.

Tehran and Moscow were key allies of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who was overthrown in December by Islamist-led rebels.

The pair are also under heavy Western sanctions. Those against Russia have been ramped up since its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The West has accused Tehran of supplying Moscow with drones and missiles for the conflict and imposed sanctions on it as a result. Iran denies doing so.

The majority of the sanctions on Tehran stem from Western efforts to block what they say are Iranian efforts to develop nuclear weapons, charges Iran has always denied.