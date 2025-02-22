AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Business & Finance

ECB’s Villeroy reaffirms deposit rates could be at 2% by this summer

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2025 01:21pm

PARIS: The European Central Bank could cut its deposit rate down to 2% by this summer, said Bank of France head and ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau in an interview published on Saturday.

“Seen from where we are today, we could be at 2% by the coming summer,” he told the magazine Alternatives Economiques.

Villeroy also reaffirmed that sector consolidation among European banks could make them more competitive on a global level.

ECB rate hikes result in record loss in 2024

On January 30, the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, and policymakers guided for a further reduction in March as concerns over lacklustre economic growth supersede worries about persistent inflation.

ECB European Central Bank

