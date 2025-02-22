ECB’s Villeroy reaffirms deposit rates could be at 2% by this summer

PARIS: The European Central Bank could cut its deposit rate down to 2% by this summer, said Bank of France head and ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau in an interview published on Saturday.

“Seen from where we are today, we could be at 2% by the coming summer,” he told the magazine Alternatives Economiques.

Villeroy also reaffirmed that sector consolidation among European banks could make them more competitive on a global level.

On January 30, the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 2.75%, and policymakers guided for a further reduction in March as concerns over lacklustre economic growth supersede worries about persistent inflation.