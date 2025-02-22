SECP revises Futures Exchanges (Licensing and Operations) rules 2017

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revised Futures Exchanges (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2017 for futures exchanges and futures brokers.

The SECP has amended Futures Exchanges (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2017 through an SRO 141(I)/2025 issued on Friday.

If funds of futures brokers or their customers are held in a profit-bearing bank account or invested in terms of clause (i), pass on profit earned on these funds to the futures brokers and their customers in proportion to their balances, after deducting a service fee at a rate not exceeding the rate approved by the Commission: Provided that before deducting the service fee, the futures exchange currently utilizing any portion of profits on funds of futures brokers or their customers for any other purpose other than permitted under this Regulation shall gradually phase-out utilization of such an amount in equal proportion till June 30, 2025 with an option of earlier phase-out, SECP added.

