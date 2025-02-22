US dollar pares gains after data

NEW YORK: The US dollar rose against a broad range of currencies on Friday, partly retracing losses versus the yen as investors consolidated positions ahead of the weekend, looked to more inflation data next week, and kept an eye on tariff headlines.

“It’s a bit of consolidation ahead of the weekend. The moves lack conviction and this is still position-squaring,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist, at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

“To me, the dollar peaked the week before the Trump inauguration. This is just a continuation of that correction.”

The greenback, however pared gains after S&P Global data on Friday showing US business activity dropped to a 17-month low this month. It fell further after declines seen in the University of Michigan sentiment report and US existing home sales data.

The reports kept the prospect of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve intact this year, even though it will remain on hold for the next several months.

US rate futures have priced in 44 basis points (bps) of easing this year, compared with 38 bps on Thursday, according to LSEG calculations. The Fed could likely resume cutting interest rates again either at the September or October policy meeting, LSEG data showed.

Markets will look to the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, next Friday.

In late morning trading, the dollar was last flat on the day against the yen at 149.58 yen. It has fallen in five of the last six weeks, and was down 1.8% on the week.

The yen rallied beyond the 150-per-dollar mark, as a selloff in Japanese government bonds drove yields to 2009 highs after national core inflation hit a 19-month peak in January, fueling expectations for more interest rate rises in Japan.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) chief Kazuo Ueda quickly doused the momentum, saying the central bank could contain long-term interest rates by buying government bonds.

The yen has gained about 3.2% so far in February. Another quarter-basis point rate hike is not fully priced in until September, although interest rate markets have factored in a slight chance of a hike as soon as May.

In the United States, data showing the S&P Global’s flash US Composite PMI Output Index falling to 50.4 this month, the lowest since September 2023, compared with 52.7 in January, pulled the dollar lower against the yen. The PMI index tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors.

Also weighing on the dollar was the more-than-expected drop in the US consumer sentiment index to a 15-month low. At the same time, inflation expectations surged as households worried about President Donald Trump’s steep and broad-based tariffs and their impact on their purchasing power.

Existing home sales also came in softer than expected, down 4.9% last month.

The euro, meanwhile, stumbled after a series of business activity surveys showed a sharp contraction in early February in France and only mild improvement in Germany - the euro zone’s traditional twin engines of growth.