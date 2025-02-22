AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-22

Europe’s STOXX 600 closes near record high

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

FRANKFURT: European shares settled near a record high on Friday and marked their longest streak of weekly gains in nearly a year, while Germany’s DAX dipped as investors braced for the country’s upcoming snap elections.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.5%, recovering from a one-week low on Thursday.

Healthcare stocks were among the top boosts to the index after the US Food and Drug Administration said there was no longer a shortage of Novo Nordisk’s popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs. Shares of the Wegovy and Ozempic maker advanced 5.8%. The index was set for marginal weekly gains of 0.2%, logging its ninth straight week of advances — the longest since March 2024.

Throughout the week, investors maintained a cautious stance, evaluating the implications of US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats, a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and the need to increase domestic military spending.

Investors will now turn their attention to elections in Germany on Sunday that could result in a conservative-led government likely to spend more to boost the economy, or a heavily split vote that leads to drawn-out coalition negotiations and political deadlock.

The country’s benchmark index dipped 0.2%, while domestically focused midcaps, which analysts say are set to benefit if the constitutional debt brake is lifted, inched up 0.4%. On a year-to-date basis, midcaps have lagged the more export-focussed DAX, owing to a sluggish domestic economy.

Barclays’ European equity strategists led by Emmanuel Cau said midcaps lagging suggest “that investors ascribe a low probability of successful growth-oriented policies from the new government. Both (the indexes) could thus benefit if the election result makes a grand coalition with two-thirds majority possible.”

In a reprieve for Germany’s private sector, data showed business activity picked up slightly in February, although more broadly, euro zone business activity saw tepid growth. Meanwhile, UK’s Standard Chartered rose 3.7% after the lender announced a new $1.5 billion share buyback after reporting an 18% rise in annual profit.

European shares European STOXX 600 index Russia and Ukraine

Comments

200 characters

Europe’s STOXX 600 closes near record high

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ECP tells SC bench: Senators opposed e-voting due to security concerns

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Read more stories