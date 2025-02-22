AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Markets Print 2025-02-22

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 21, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-Feb-25      19-Feb-25      18-Feb-25      14-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104896        0.10488        0.10477       0.104922
Euro                             0.796462       0.797187       0.797047       0.799573
Japanese yen                   0.00504949      0.0050245       0.005032      0.0049941
U.K. pound                       0.961619       0.961529       0.961308       0.959938
U.S. dollar                      0.762675       0.764028       0.762943       0.763097
Algerian dinar                 0.00565688      0.0056705       0.005664      0.0056668
Australian dollar                 0.48529       0.486227       0.484698       0.482354
Botswana pula                   0.0551414       0.055392       0.055161      0.0551719
Brazilian real                   0.133772        0.13385       0.133913       0.133229
Brunei dollar                    0.569203        0.56932       0.567962       0.567781
Canadian dollar                                 0.537178       0.537549       0.538682
Chilean peso                   0.00080131      0.0008039       0.000806      0.0008037
Czech koruna                    0.0317675      0.0317485       0.031768      0.0319207
Danish krone                     0.106778       0.106878       0.106868       0.107196
Indian rupee                   0.00879676                      0.008772      0.0087827
Israeli New Shekel               0.215323       0.215766       0.214491       0.214173
Korean won                     0.00052942      0.0005291       0.000529      0.0005261
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4706        2.47499        2.47147
Malaysian ringgit                0.172259       0.172001       0.171602       0.171772
Mauritian rupee                 0.0162424      0.0163365       0.016378      0.0163763
Mexican peso                     0.037435      0.0374142       0.037654      0.0375758
New Zealand dollar               0.435373       0.435534        0.43667       0.433477
Norwegian krone                 0.0686075      0.0685516       0.068364      0.0686238
Omani rial                        1.98355        1.98707        1.98425
Peruvian sol                                    0.207616       0.207153
Philippine peso                 0.0131231      0.0131249       0.013173      0.0131083
Polish zloty                     0.190793       0.191606       0.192037       0.192119
Qatari riyal                     0.209526       0.209898         0.2096
Russian ruble                  0.00861679      0.0084491       0.008353      0.0084498
Saudi Arabian riyal               0.20338       0.203741       0.203451
Singapore dollar                 0.569203        0.56932       0.567962       0.567781
South African rand              0.0412399      0.0416405       0.041423      0.0414943
Swedish krona                   0.0713292      0.0710885       0.071092      0.0711079
Swiss franc                      0.845069       0.845164       0.846116       0.846287
Thai baht                       0.0226663      0.0226762       0.022607      0.0226627
Trinidadian dollar               0.112897       0.112965       0.112943       0.113053
U.A.E. dirham                    0.207672        0.20804       0.207745
Uruguayan peso                  0.0176864      0.0176973       0.017658      0.0176545
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

