WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Feb 21, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Feb-25 19-Feb-25 18-Feb-25 14-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104896 0.10488 0.10477 0.104922 Euro 0.796462 0.797187 0.797047 0.799573 Japanese yen 0.00504949 0.0050245 0.005032 0.0049941 U.K. pound 0.961619 0.961529 0.961308 0.959938 U.S. dollar 0.762675 0.764028 0.762943 0.763097 Algerian dinar 0.00565688 0.0056705 0.005664 0.0056668 Australian dollar 0.48529 0.486227 0.484698 0.482354 Botswana pula 0.0551414 0.055392 0.055161 0.0551719 Brazilian real 0.133772 0.13385 0.133913 0.133229 Brunei dollar 0.569203 0.56932 0.567962 0.567781 Canadian dollar 0.537178 0.537549 0.538682 Chilean peso 0.00080131 0.0008039 0.000806 0.0008037 Czech koruna 0.0317675 0.0317485 0.031768 0.0319207 Danish krone 0.106778 0.106878 0.106868 0.107196 Indian rupee 0.00879676 0.008772 0.0087827 Israeli New Shekel 0.215323 0.215766 0.214491 0.214173 Korean won 0.00052942 0.0005291 0.000529 0.0005261 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4706 2.47499 2.47147 Malaysian ringgit 0.172259 0.172001 0.171602 0.171772 Mauritian rupee 0.0162424 0.0163365 0.016378 0.0163763 Mexican peso 0.037435 0.0374142 0.037654 0.0375758 New Zealand dollar 0.435373 0.435534 0.43667 0.433477 Norwegian krone 0.0686075 0.0685516 0.068364 0.0686238 Omani rial 1.98355 1.98707 1.98425 Peruvian sol 0.207616 0.207153 Philippine peso 0.0131231 0.0131249 0.013173 0.0131083 Polish zloty 0.190793 0.191606 0.192037 0.192119 Qatari riyal 0.209526 0.209898 0.2096 Russian ruble 0.00861679 0.0084491 0.008353 0.0084498 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20338 0.203741 0.203451 Singapore dollar 0.569203 0.56932 0.567962 0.567781 South African rand 0.0412399 0.0416405 0.041423 0.0414943 Swedish krona 0.0713292 0.0710885 0.071092 0.0711079 Swiss franc 0.845069 0.845164 0.846116 0.846287 Thai baht 0.0226663 0.0226762 0.022607 0.0226627 Trinidadian dollar 0.112897 0.112965 0.112943 0.113053 U.A.E. dirham 0.207672 0.20804 0.207745 Uruguayan peso 0.0176864 0.0176973 0.017658 0.0176545 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

