Dollar's rate in Interbank market

KARACHI: Interbank closing rates for dollar on Friday (February 21, 2025) .
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.57
Open Offer Rs 279.77
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 21
|
279.65
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 21
|
279.45
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 21
|
149.27
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 21
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 21
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 21
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 21
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 21
|
6,013.13
|
India Sensex / Feb 21
|
75,311.06
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 21
|
38,776.94
|
Nasdaq / Feb 21
|
19,524.01
|
Hang Seng / Feb 21
|
23,477.92
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 21
|
8,659.37
|
Dow Jones / Feb 21
|
43,428.02
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 21
|
22,287.56
|
France CAC40 / Feb 21
|
8,154.51
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 21
|
70.40
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 21
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 21
|
263,202
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 21
|
2,936.05
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 21
|
67.34
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 22
|
256.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 22
|
263.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Power / Feb 21
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
7.92
▲ 1 (14.45%)
|
Organic Meat (R) / Feb 21
The Organic Meat Company Limited (R)(TOMCLR)
|
4.80
▲ 0.59 (14.01%)
|
UDL International / Feb 21
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
8.29
▲ 0.93 (12.64%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Feb 21
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
8.65
▲ 0.96 (12.48%)
|
Big Bird Foods / Feb 21
Big Bird Foods Limited(BBFL)
|
51.98
▲ 4.73 (10.01%)
|
Jauharabad Sug / Feb 21
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited(JSML)
|
32.32
▲ 2.94 (10.01%)
|
Altern Energy / Feb 21
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
24.97
▲ 2.27 (10%)
|
National Silk / Feb 21
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
40.82
▲ 3.71 (10%)
|
Dadex Eternit / Feb 21
Dadex Eternit Limited(DADX)
|
67.76
▲ 6.16 (10%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Feb 21
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
39.60
▲ 3.6 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 21
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
31.10
▼ -3.46 (-10.01%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Feb 21
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
13.43
▼ -1.49 (-9.99%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 21
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
22.28
▼ -2.47 (-9.98%)
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 21
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
115
▼ -12.29 (-9.66%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Feb 21
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
134.57
▼ -14.04 (-9.45%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Feb 21
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
11.50
▼ -1.2 (-9.45%)
|
Punjab Mod / Feb 21
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
4.58
▼ -0.42 (-8.4%)
|
Khairpur Sug. / Feb 21
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
117.16
▼ -10.21 (-8.02%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Feb 21
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
8.13
▼ -0.69 (-7.82%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Feb 21
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
3
▼ -0.25 (-7.69%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 21
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
91,476,864
▲ 0.07
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 21
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
73,707,472
▼ -1.26
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 21
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
58,967,212
▼ -0.02
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 21
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
53,404,357
▼ -2.56
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 21
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
33,854,156
▼ -0.04
|
D.G.K.Cement / Feb 21
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
32,200,333
▼ -3.91
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
31,908,464
▲ 0.02
|
Power Cement / Feb 21
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
24,569,884
▼ -0.36
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 21
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
20,233,347
▲ 0.3
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / Feb 21
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
19,701,823
▲ 0.38
Comments