TSX hits two-week low as commodity-linked stocks drag

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 09:10pm

Canada’s primary stock index declined on Friday, influenced by falling commodity prices, while investors anticipated crucial U.S. economic data.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.5% at 10:03 a.m. ET (1503 GMT), its lowest in more than two weeks, and was set to fall for a third straight session - its longest losing streak in over two months.

The index is set to log a 0.4% decline this week.

The materials sector was the biggest drag on Friday, losing 1.4% as copper prices slipped.

Gold fell 0.4%, yet marked an eighth consecutive week of gains due to safe-haven demand amid concerns over U.S. tariff threats and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have underscored the importance of including Kyiv in any peace talks aimed at ending the war.

Investors are expecting the preliminary February economic activity surveys from S&P Global at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by the final consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET.

TSX falls as Trump’s latest tariff threats fuel trade war fears

Canadian retail sales grew 2.5% in December. A speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is slated for 12:45 p.m. ET.

“This release doesn’t move the needle for the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision next month, which will ultimately hinge on the fourth-quarter GDP release next week and whether the U.S. tariffs scheduled for March 4 come into effect or not,” said Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist at Capital Economics.

The energy sector lost 1.1% after oil prices fell 1.2% due to worries about potential supply disruptions in Russia.

Only two of the 11 sectors were trading in the green.

For the week, the healthcare sector was on course to be the standout performer, with a 4.3% gain.

The technology sector faced challenges, losing 2.9%, and was set to emerge as the week’s weakest performer.

In earnings-driven moves, Storagevault rose 10% after the company beat full-year revenue estimates.

